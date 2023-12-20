U.S. child care costs at $40,000 force parents to get second jobs

By Kelsey Butler Bloomberg

A dramatic increase in child-care costs since the pandemic is forcing parents to find new ways of making ends meet, from working part time at a day care for a discount to driving for a ride-share service on weekends.

In a sign of how extraordinary the financial pressure has become – at a time when housing, groceries and other everyday items have also grown more expensive – even workers with full-time positions at the likes of big banks and tech firms are among those embracing such solutions, according to interviews with nearly two dozen parents.

The measures show how child care costs are shaping the labor market and straining even relatively high earners.

Monthly payments for child care were 32% higher in September than the pre-pandemic average, according to an analysis by the Bank of America Institute of the lender’s customer data.

There are ripple effects to the wider economy from the child-care squeeze: Families shelling out for this service have been spending at a slower pace than other households and dipping into savings at a faster rate, the think tank found.

The average cost in the U.S. for full-time, in-home infant care, like a nanny, is around $39,270 per year, according to Care.com data, and is even higher in cities like New York and San Francisco, where the expense can top an eye-watering $45,000 or $56,000, respectively.

Center-based care can also be pricey: In cities like Washington, D.C., care for a toddler at a center can exceed $24,000 annually.

“People are having to make tough choices and really get creative,” said Raena Boston, co-founder of Chamber of Mothers, a nonprofit advocating for paid leave and affordable and accessible child care.

In the last year, Boston says she’s increasingly heard stories of parents working opposite shifts from their partners – and one case of someone tapping their home equity line of credit to cover the cost.

Rachel Rhyne-Flemings finishes up her corporate job at an S&P 100 company early so she can work several days a week at the day care her children attend.

The second job only pays $14 an hour, but provides a greater financial reward: a hefty discount on care for her infant and two toddlers.

She ends up paying about $1,425 per month, saving about $3,500 each month in tuition.

After Rhyne-Flemings and her husband handle dinner and bath time, she fires up her computer and finishes tasks for her day job.

“It’s a conversation all the time where my husband and I say, ‘it would be so much easier if you didn’t have to work at the daycare,’” said Rhyne-Flemings, who lives in the Phoenix area.

“One of us could cook dinner and one of us could pick up the kids, how nice would that be? And then I look at the numbers and go, ‘Gosh, $3,500 a month.’”

Such costs, shouldered along with other financial burdens, are taking an economic toll.

“With rising child care costs, persistent inflation, student loan payments resuming – all these factors combined, they will mean consumers will continue to slow down their pace of spending,” said Anna Zhou, an economist at Bank of America Institute. “In terms of the labor market, I do think if child care costs continue to rise, it would be a negative risk factor for the female labor force participation rate.”

Rhyne-Flemings is not alone in putting in work at a daycare center as a trade-off for more manageable costs.

Heela Rasool, 41, and her husband pitch in 10 hours a month to handle payroll and assist in class at the cooperative preschool their two daughters attend in Vienna, Virginia.

Because of this kind of parent help, the provider charges what it estimates is 25% less than other centers in the area.

The preschool is only part-time, though, so Rasool uses an au pair to cover the gaps.

Overall, Rasool estimates her family pays roughly $35,000 to $45,000 a year in care.

The couple, who earn a combined $400,000 a year, are putting off big vacations right now.

Rasool says if someone had told her a decade ago she’d feel financially overextended making this much, she wouldn’t have believed them.

“We’re in a pretty comfortable income bracket and I still feel stretched,” said Rasool, who works at a think tank.

Families across the U.S. are likely not in for a reprieve any time soon.

In an October survey of 1,000 parents, some 29% of respondents reported that their child-care tuition had increased in the past month.

Some $24 billion in pandemic aid to child-care providers expired at the end of September, a dynamic that may push those businesses to hike prices.

Social media posts offer a window into the kind of arrangements parents are using to make it work.

In October and November alone, videos on TikTok tagged #wfhmom – for parents who work from home and watch their children at the same time – garnered at least 36.7 million views, according to the social media company.

On the app, friends Daisha Davis and Mercedes Hammonds share their experience multitasking work and watching their toddlers through their joint account “2 WFH Moms View.”

They field questions from parents who want to do the same.

Dallas-based Davis, 27, says working West Coast hours for her fintech job allows her to juggle both.

Nap time gives her another two- or three-hour window to power through tasks.

She makes $50,000 a year plus bonuses, and says full-time child care would run her and her partner at least $1,000 a month.

“If I was not working from home, I would probably have to get a part-time job and just barely float by,” Davis said.

'I'm Stressed'





Just 4% of employers offer access to subsidized child care, according to the Society for Human Resource Management, which tracks employee benefits.

Even for the small number of workers who have that benefit, it’s not always enough.

Stephanie Rosario, a mom and part-time student in Bridgeport, Connecticut, makes roughly $52,000 a year working at a preschool.

As an employee, she’s entitled to an 18% discount on tuition for her four-year-old daughter, but still has to fork over $1,600 a month.

“After rent, car note, car insurance, gas, utility bills, food – which is ridiculously expensive right now – I was at the point where I was left with $7 to myself,” Rosario said.

She now taps her mom to care for her daughter while she makes extra money driving for Lyft Inc. on the weekends.

Rosario, 38, is hoping once she completes her master’s degree in June, things will improve financially.

But there will be new child-care puzzles to solve: In August, her daughter will start kindergarten, and Rosario will have to arrange for care before and after school.

“I’m stressed about it right now,” Rosario said. “I worry about how I am going to make it.”