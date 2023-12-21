100 years ago in Spokane: Talk of the city’s convict rock pile was back, and school band superstar John Philip Sousa was in town

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

Spokane’s Commissioner of Public Safety promised to get tough on vagrants by forcing them to make “little rocks out of big ones.”

“I have decided to re-establish the city rock pile for prisoners who are convicted of vagrancy and similar offenses,” Commissioner Maurice Smith said. “There are many loafers who will not work if they have the opportunity and these should not be permitted to beg on the streets. And then given a short period of good eating and sleeping in the city jail for punishment.”

The city rock pile had been used on and off over the years as a means of putting prisoners to work, with varying degrees of success. It may have served as an effective deterrent, but it also provided an easy way for prisoners to escape, since the rock pile was in the middle of the city and was difficult to guard properly.

From the music beat: March maestro John Philip Sousa was in Spokane with his 88-piece band to give two concerts at the Lewis and Clark High School auditorium.

He was 69 years old, and “hale and vigorous,” according to a Chronicle interviewer. Sousa said he was especially happy to be in the West.

“I have always had a great love for the West and this feeling grows with the years,” Sousa said. “I have always admired the fine spirit of the pioneers and there is an air of freedom about the West that the East lacks.”

Sousa and his band arrived after playing Pullman and Moscow, Idaho, and was scheduled to continue on to Yakima and Seattle.

Also on this day

(From onthisday.com)

1970: Elvis Presley meets President Richard Nixon in the White House.