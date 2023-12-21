177 unhoused people in Spokane and Idaho Panhandle region died in 2023, memorialized in CHAS Health event

Keasha Rosenberg, left, and Misty Cree hold signs representing friends who have died during the Homeless Memorial event at CHAS Health/Denny Murphy Clinic on Thursday. (Kathy Plonka)

CHAS Health led the remembrance Thursday of 177 unhoused people in the Spokane and Idaho Panhandle region who died in 2023.

As the end of the year approaches and the weather gets more frigid, “each night can feel endless,” for those experiencing homelessness, said Shelby Lambdin, health equity director at CHAS.

“It is crucial to remember that every person’s experience with homelessness is unique and there are various factors that contribute to their situation,” Lambdin said.

Outside the facility, 177 white cards with names of the dead printed on them hung on the fence – a larger number than last year by 33 people, according to CHAS spokesperson Tamitha Shockley French. That is one person every two days. The numbers don’t include Kootenai County.

Local volunteers counted 2,390 unhoused people in Spokane County last January, a 36% increase from 2022, a rate three times higher than the country or state. The spike could be contributed to the end of some pandemic programs and changes in the rental market, according to previous reports from The Spokesman-Review.

About 70 people came to the event held at CHAS Health’s dental center on Second Avenue. Spokane Mayor-elect Lisa Brown also attended the event, which was held outside in 37-degree temperatures with the wind blowing.

“I get really cold and I’m only here for 30 minutes. It’s a good opportunity to ground ourselves and see the reality of what people’s lives are like,” Brown said.

During Brown’s campaign for mayor, she continually voiced there is more to be done when it comes to homelessness. On Thursday, she said she believes homeless outreach can be much more effective if it was coordinated better between law enforcement, outreach workers, the city and others.

“I hope to change that,” Brown said.

In a video presented by CHAS, some members of the community explained why they were homeless – one man was molested as a child and has been alone since. Another was kicked out of their home after a breakup.

There’s also a negative perception of those without housing, the video explained.

Marlana Joyner, 58, attended the event because her husband’s unhoused friend, Miguel, died around Thanksgiving.

Joyner and her husband have also experienced homelessness. She said they had a trailer they lived in about two years ago and weren’t able to get the correct license and tags to keep it. The COVID-19 pandemic also put a strain on them financially, so it was too much to afford. All throughout the pandemic, the couple was without much shelter.

Now, she and her husband live in transitional housing. But “you would never know what it’s like” to be on the streets, she said, until someone actually experiences it for themselves.

Before she was homeless at the time, she had never experienced it. Most people wouldn’t have known, she said.

And the winters are “No match,” Joyner said. “Even if you have a tent.”

The tent would freeze from the moisture in the air and on the ground and even the water she’d drink would be frozen overnight. Her legs would be wet, too.

“No matter how clean you are, you will get dirty,” Joyner said.

She wishes that those with the privileges of shelter and comfort would understand “not all homeless people are bad.”

“Kindness is what matters,” Joyner said.