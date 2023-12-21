The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
Cameron urges pause ‘today’ in Israel-Hamas war to let aid in

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, right, attends a press conference with his British counterpart David Cameron in Cairo on Dec. 21, 2023.   (Ahmed Hasan/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)
By Kitty Donaldson Bloomberg News

U.K. Foreign Secretary David Cameron called for a pause in fighting between Israel and Hamas on Thursday in order to allow hostages out and aid to be brought in.

“We want to see action,” Cameron said in a joint press conference with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry in Cairo. “We want to see aid come from Jordan, we want to see aid come across maritime routes.”

“In the meantime, I’m all in favor of pauses in the fighting so we can get hostages out and if we can have a pause today to start making that happen no one would be more delighted to me,” Cameron added. “I want to see all the hostages released.”

Cameron also reiterated the U.K.’s longstanding support for a two-state solution in the region, and said Britain has made clear to Israel that there should be no permanent occupation of Gaza.

At the same news conference Shoukry warned the United Nations it should appear to be neutral after its Security Council on Wednesday delayed the vote on a new resolution on aid to Gaza.

“The U.N. should always be unbiased otherwise it will lose its credibility,” he said. “We are a bit astonished that this resolution that we’re talking about wasn’t adopted because this resolution aims to send humanitarian aid to combat a crisis.”