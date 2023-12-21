Christmas Bureau volunteer JoNell Edlin left a lasting impression

In person: Bring your donation to the lobby of The Spokesman-Review at 999 W. Riverside Ave. Please mark prominently: CHRISTMAS FUND. If you would like a receipt sent to you, include your mailing address or email address.

By mail: Checks may be mailed to The Spokesman-Review Christmas Fund, P.O. Box 516, Spokane, WA 99210.

Many volunteers at the Christmas Bureau come back year after year. Several have been volunteering for more than a decade.

JoNell Edlin spent just a few years at the Christmas Bureau “but she sure left a lasting impression,” Christmas Bureau Coordinator Heidi Meany said.

Edlin started volunteering at the Christmas Bureau with her husband, Tom Edlin, in 2021. Working in the kitchen, intake, the toy room or wherever they were needed, the couple quickly became a part of the close-knit group of Christmas Bureau volunteers.

“It was kind of her thing,” Tom Edlin said. “She said, ‘Tom, we’re volunteering.’ And I’m like, ‘Oh, OK, I guess I’m volunteering with you.’ And that was it.”

And the couple enjoyed it.

“We were very content doing it,” Tom Edlin said. “She was very happy. She’s always been involved with trying to help children.”

But only Tom Edlin returned for the 2023 Christmas Bureau. JoNell Edlin, 66, died Jan. 24.

“It was kind of hard, because some people would come up and they knew we were married, so they’d come up and say, ‘Well, where’s JoNell? I haven’t seen her yet.’ And I’d break down,” Tom Edlin said. “She was missed.”

The Christmas Bureau was “kind of our together thing,” Tom Edlin said, so volunteering alone was difficult. Still, he said, “I’ll keep volunteering.”

At the bureau, JoNell Edlin’s name was written on a Christmas ornament and placed with a collection of other ornaments arranged in the shape of a Christmas tree. The words “Lost but not forgotten” were spelled across the top.

For the past 10 years, the bureau has set up some type of memorial to volunteers who have passed away.

“Unfortunately, every year we lose a few,” Meany said. “It’s hard, because the Christmas Bureau is kind of like a little family.”

Like volunteers before her, JoNell Edlin is remembered, and she continues to inspire others to give.

The Spokesman-Review Christmas Fund received several donations in memory of her, including one from Derek and Linda Werch and family.

“In memory of our dear friend and earth angel JoNell Edlin. Her love of helping others was so inspirational,” they wrote.

Donors Len and Dana Broderson wrote, “in loving memory of our dear friend, JoNell Edlin. JoNell and her husband, Tom, AKA – ‘King and Queen’ of serving others both young and old! JoNell so loved our community and all children.”

Donor Richard Mudd’s message was simple: “This is for JoNell Edlin.”

Donations

The Spokesman-Review Christmas Fund is past the two-thirds mark towards this year’s goal of $600,000. Generous community donations of $52,459 have brought the year-to-date total to $413,170.46.

