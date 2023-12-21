Comedian Jo Koy tapped to host 81st Golden Globes

By Nate Jackson Los Angeles Times Los Angeles Times

LOS ANGELES – Stand-up comedian and actor Jo Koy has been tapped to host next year’s Golden Globes ceremony.

The once-embattled awards show, airing on Sunday, Jan. 7 on Paramount+ at 5 p.m. PT, is the first award show gig for the superstar comic who recently announced a pair of February shows at the Kia Forum .

“We are thrilled to have Jo host the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards and bring his infectious energy and relatable humor to kick off Hollywood’s award season. We can’t wait to see what he has in store for the stars in the room and a global audience,” said Helen Hoehne, Golden Globes President. “We know Jo is bringing his A-game.”

Koy, who is no stranger to walking a tight-rope onstage and bringing a warm brand of humor and relatability to uncomfortable situations, says he’s ready for the gig.

“I’ve stepped onto a lot of stages around the world in my career, but this one is going to be extra special. I’m so excited to be hosting the Golden Globes this year,” Koy said. “This is that moment where I get to make my Filipino family proud. Mahal Kita Google it]!”

Koy’s recent “Funny Is Funny World Tour” broke sales records at some of the most prestigious venues around the world.

Previously, he released five highly rated stand-up specials on Comedy Central and Netflix, including his most recent Netflix special, “Live From The Los Angeles Forum.” He also recently appeared in the Improv’s 60th anniversary comedy special on Netflix.

Koy entered into new territory on the big screen last year, starring in his first film, Universal Picture’s “Easter Sunday,” based on his own experiences and stand-up comedy. He has also appeared in Disney’s “Haunted Mansion” and voiced the character Bendo in Netflix’s animated film “Monkey King.” He’ll next be voicing the character of The Monkey King in the animated feature film “Tiger’s Apprentice” premiering on Paramount+ on Feb. 2, 2024. Additionally, Koy released his first autobiography, “Mixed Plate: Chronicles of an All-American Combo,” in 2021 with Harper Collins Publishers to rave reviews.

The show’s hosting announcement comes during a transition for the Globes, which were rocked by a 2021 Los Angeles Times investigation into the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the small but powerful group of entertainment journalists that handed out the awards. The Times’ investigation uncovered ethical lapses within the group, long known for its idiosyncratic choice of honorees, and exposed that it then contained no Black members.

In the public relations fallout, the 2022 Globes were not televised. Earlier this year, the awards returned to NBC, where they had aired since 1996, on a one-year contract. Ratings were down from pre-investigation years, with the telecast attracting an average of 6.25 million viewers, according to Nielsen data. (In 2019, the show drew nearly 19 million viewers.)