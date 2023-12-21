Moscow pipeline: Greater Spokane League 2A stars Diezel Wilkinson, Aaron Kinsey take talents from Spokane to Idaho football

Wednesday marked the start of the early signing period for high school football players to make their choice of colleges known across the nation. Locally, two players who had MVP seasons at the Greater Spokane League 2A level picked the same program to join.

The repercussions of their decisions could pay dividends not only for themselves and their college selection, but also for players from schools big and small in the GSL as well.

Rogers star Aaron “Deon” Kinsey, the GSL 2A offensive MVP, and East Valley’s Diezel Wilkinson, the league’s all-purpose MVP, both signed with the University of Idaho this week. Along with Lakeland (Rathdrum) kicker Owen Forsman, the trio represents the most significant incursion by the Vandals under coach Jason Eck to recruit in the Spokane area in recent years.

“Right when Deon got that offer not too long ago, he called me on the phone and told me,” Wilkinson said. “Oh man, I was doing everything I could to try and get him to commit and come too, just because I know he’s a good athlete. I know he’ll like it there.”

“That’s my guy,” Kinsey said of Wilkinson. “I feel like we’re gonna do some damage in a few years. We’re gonna shock the world coming out of Spokane, for sure.”

‘Leave them with something’

Wilkinson committed to Idaho a while back, so when he signed on Thursday it was more formality than pageantry. He is set to graduate in January and is enrolled at Idaho for the spring semester, passing up a chance to play basketball his senior year.

School was on recess for the holiday break on Thursday when he signed his National Letter of Intent at the school library.

“I didn’t want to have a huge signing day open to the public,” Wilkinson said. “I just wanted to have my close family and coaches and just people that have really made an impact on me not only as an athlete, but as a person, and just have it be more of a special thing.”

“I’ve known him since he was a little kid – his older brother played for us,” East Valley coach Adam Fisher said. “Just to see his evolution, both as a person and as a player over that time frame is special.”

Wilkinson, a two-way star who has been named first-team all-league since his freshman year, was listed at defensive back on Idaho’s depth chart when they announced commitments on Wednesday.

“Growing up, I never thought as myself that I was gonna go play college defense,” he said. “But when they brought it up, it made a lot of sense. I’m just an all-around athlete and I’m not limited to defense either. As they said on their (social media) posts, I’m a multiposition athlete for them, so I’m not limited, but I am excited to get on the defensive side of the ball.”

Wilkinson benefited from Eck and his staff concentrating on recruiting Spokane.

“Right when Eck and his coaching staff got to Idaho, he’s been recruiting me,” Wilkinson said. “I’ve been talking to them, building a relationship and that’s what made me go to Idaho more than anything. They made me feel like I was a priority, not an option. That was a big reason for me to go there.”

He said he’s excited about the proposition of playing with Kinsey as a teammate instead of as an opponent.

“We were on the same 7-on-7 team together and we’ve always known each other just through high school football,” he said. “So, when he finally committed it was definitely something that we were both excited about. And I think we’re going to try and room together too, so that’d be nice.”

Wilkinson could have transferred to a bigger school or a prep school to get more attention, but his multigenerational ties to East Valley run deep and he realizes what he meant to the program and school.

“Kids come up to me in the hallways and they get excited about the accomplishments that I’ve made,” he said. “I’m happy because I can leave them with something. I can leave them with a goal for when they get older. It’s cool to know I’ve made an impact.”

Fisher thinks the impact will be a lasting one on the program.

“It’s a great opportunity for him and for others at the school to see that the door can be opened, if you choose to work and really put time and effort into it.”

But Fisher said the impact isn’t just on his program or East Valley.

“Our (2A) league is getting better and better over the last couple of years,” he said. “And that’s exciting because it just raises the level of play, which means everybody in our league has to get a little bit better because you have some pretty talented players in here.”

‘Dream come true’

Kinsey’s offer and acceptance have come more recently. They follow a stellar senior season in which he fought through injuries to his wrist and ankle to lead Rogers to the playoffs for the first time since 2016. The Pirates enjoyed just their fourth winning season since 1970, finishing 8-4 with a loss to Anacortes in the state playoffs.

“It kind of seems a little bit unreal,” Kinsey said Wednesday at his signing ceremony at the school. “But it is real, very much so. I just signed my name on the paper. So, it’s pretty real.”

“It’s a big day for Deon and our program,” Rogers coach Ryan Cole said. “I mean, he just exemplifies everything that our program holds at a high level. Hard work, dedication, relentlessness, perseverance. He embodies all of that so I couldn’t be more happy for him.”

Kinsey said that growing up he didn’t know this avenue would be an opportunity for him.

“As a kid, I didn’t know what ‘D-I’ actually was,” he said. “I thought you just go to the NFL out of high school. But then reality hit in my freshman year and I was like, ‘I gotta put some work in if I’m gonna make my dream come true.’ ”

Kinsey described himself as a “skinny kid” at 150 pounds as a freshman. He credits coaches for getting him in the weight room and growing up physically.

“It’s all due to coach Khalil Winfrey and coach (Ryan) Cole and coach (Matt) Miethe all making sure I’m working out, staying on my regimens and things we gotta do,” he said.

Kinsey felt comfortable with players and trainers on his official visit and appreciated the Idaho staff being direct with him.

“They kept it real,” he said. “I didn’t want anyone to sugarcoat anything. I want them to tell me the truth. Gotta go down there and get to work.”

This season, Kinsey started at quarterback, but after a wrist injury left him in a cast for several weeks, he played all over the field on offense and defense. Idaho listed him at wide receiver in its announcement on Wednesday.

“He’s a Swiss army knife,” Cole said. “He’s a do-it-all kind of guy. … He wants to get out in space and make people miss. (Idaho) is bringing him in as a receiver and it’s gonna be electric.”

As with Wilkinson at East Valley, Kinsey carries the hopes and dreams of the Rogers community with him to Moscow.

“I feel like when they see me, they’re like, ‘OK, I can do it,’ ” he said. “But especially coming out of Rogers. I feel like I’m a role model and not just for the people in our community – that people in … Spokane high schools, bigger schools, little schools. Rogers has been at the bottom for so long, I feel like I can be a role model for anybody.”

“He is a role model (at Rogers),” Cole said. “A lot of the younger kids, all of them look up to him. His peers in the school, he’s in leadership class. People rally behind him.”