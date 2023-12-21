The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Friday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

2 p.m.: Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic: Nevada vs. TCU ESPNU

3 p.m.: SMU at Murray State CBS Sports

4 p.m.: Georgetown at Marquette FS1

6 p.m.: Illinois at Missouri FS1

6 p.m.: Maryland at UCLA ESPN2

8 p.m.: Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic: Georgia Tech vs. TBD ESPN2

10:30 p.m.: Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic: Massachusetts vs. TBD ESPN2

Basketball, college women

1 p.m.: New Mexico at Gonzaga ESPN+

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: Denver at Brooklyn NBA

7 p.m.: Washington at Golden State ESPN

Football, college

3:30 p.m.: Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl: Georgia Tech vs. UCF ESPN

Hockey

6 a.m.: Friendly: Switzerland U20 vs. Canada U20 NHL

Soccer, men

Noon: EPL: Sheffield United vs. Aston Villa USA

Friday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men

4:45 p.m.: Whitworth vs. Knox (Honolulu) 1230-AM

Basketball, college women

1 p.m.: New Mexico at Gonzaga 94.1-FM / 790-AM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

9 a.m.: Butler at Providence FS1

11 a.m.: Seton Hall at Xavier FS1

Noon: Desert Holiday Classic: Arizona vs. Florida Atlantic Fox 28

1 p.m.: Vanderbilt at Memphis CBS

1 p.m.: Villanova at DePaul FS1

5 p.m.: St. John’s at UConn Fox 28

Basketball, NBA

9:30 a.m.: Milwaukee at New York NBA

Football, college

9 a.m.: 76 Birmingham Bowl: Troy vs. Duke ABC

9 a.m.: Camellia Bowl: Arkansas State vs. Northern Illinois ESPN

12:30 p.m.: Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl: James Madison vs. Air Force ABC

12:30 p.m.: Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Georgia State vs. Utah State ESPN

4 p.m.: 68 Ventures Bowl: South Alabama vs. Eastern Michigan ESPN

4:30 p.m.: SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl: Utah vs. Northwestern ABC

7:30 p.m.: EasyPost Hawaii Bowl: Coastal Carolina vs. San Jose State ESPN

Football, NFL

1:30 p.m.: Cincinnati at Pittsburgh NBC

5 p.m.: Buffalo at L.A. Chargers Peacock

Hockey, NHL

11 a.m.: Dallas at Nashville NHL

4 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Ottawa NHL

Soccer, men

3:30 a.m.: Serie A: Juventus vs. Frosinone CBS Sports

4:30 a.m.: EPL: Manchester United vs. West Ham United USA

7 a.m.: EPL: Newcastle United vs. Luton Town USA

7 a.m.: EPL: AFC Bournemouth vs. Nottingham Forest USA

9:30 a.m.: EPL: Arsenal vs. Liverpool NBC

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Football, college

8:30 a.m.: Camellia Bowl: Arkansas State vs. Northern Illinois 700-AM / 105.3-FM

12:30 p.m.: Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Georgia State vs. Utah State 700-AM / 105.3-FM

7 p.m.: EasyPost Hawaii Bowl: Coastal Carolina vs. San Jose State 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Football, NFL

1 p.m.: Cincinnati at Pittsburgh 92.5-FM

4:45 p.m.: Buffalo at L.A. Chargers 92.5-FM

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

10:30 a.m.: Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic: TBD vs. TBD ESPN2

12:30 a.m.: Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic: TBD vs. TBD ESPN2

3:30 p.m.: Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic: TBD vs. TBD ESPN2

5:30 p.m.: Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic: TBD vs. TBD ESPN2

Football, NFL

10 a.m.: Detroit at Minnesota Fox 28

10 a.m.: Seattle at Tennessee CBS

1:30 p.m.: Dallas at Miami Fox 28

5:15 p.m.: New England at Denver NFL

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Football, NFL

8 a.m.: Seattle at Tennessee 94.5-FM

4:30 p.m.: New England at Denver 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change