On the Air
Friday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
2 p.m.: Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic: Nevada vs. TCU ESPNU
3 p.m.: SMU at Murray State CBS Sports
4 p.m.: Georgetown at Marquette FS1
6 p.m.: Illinois at Missouri FS1
6 p.m.: Maryland at UCLA ESPN2
8 p.m.: Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic: Georgia Tech vs. TBD ESPN2
10:30 p.m.: Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic: Massachusetts vs. TBD ESPN2
Basketball, college women
1 p.m.: New Mexico at Gonzaga ESPN+
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: Denver at Brooklyn NBA
7 p.m.: Washington at Golden State ESPN
Football, college
3:30 p.m.: Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl: Georgia Tech vs. UCF ESPN
Hockey
6 a.m.: Friendly: Switzerland U20 vs. Canada U20 NHL
Soccer, men
Noon: EPL: Sheffield United vs. Aston Villa USA
Friday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men
4:45 p.m.: Whitworth vs. Knox (Honolulu) 1230-AM
Basketball, college women
1 p.m.: New Mexico at Gonzaga 94.1-FM / 790-AM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
9 a.m.: Butler at Providence FS1
11 a.m.: Seton Hall at Xavier FS1
Noon: Desert Holiday Classic: Arizona vs. Florida Atlantic Fox 28
1 p.m.: Vanderbilt at Memphis CBS
1 p.m.: Villanova at DePaul FS1
5 p.m.: St. John’s at UConn Fox 28
Basketball, NBA
9:30 a.m.: Milwaukee at New York NBA
Football, college
9 a.m.: 76 Birmingham Bowl: Troy vs. Duke ABC
9 a.m.: Camellia Bowl: Arkansas State vs. Northern Illinois ESPN
12:30 p.m.: Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl: James Madison vs. Air Force ABC
12:30 p.m.: Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Georgia State vs. Utah State ESPN
4 p.m.: 68 Ventures Bowl: South Alabama vs. Eastern Michigan ESPN
4:30 p.m.: SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl: Utah vs. Northwestern ABC
7:30 p.m.: EasyPost Hawaii Bowl: Coastal Carolina vs. San Jose State ESPN
Football, NFL
1:30 p.m.: Cincinnati at Pittsburgh NBC
5 p.m.: Buffalo at L.A. Chargers Peacock
Hockey, NHL
11 a.m.: Dallas at Nashville NHL
4 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Ottawa NHL
Soccer, men
3:30 a.m.: Serie A: Juventus vs. Frosinone CBS Sports
4:30 a.m.: EPL: Manchester United vs. West Ham United USA
7 a.m.: EPL: Newcastle United vs. Luton Town USA
7 a.m.: EPL: AFC Bournemouth vs. Nottingham Forest USA
9:30 a.m.: EPL: Arsenal vs. Liverpool NBC
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Football, college
8:30 a.m.: Camellia Bowl: Arkansas State vs. Northern Illinois 700-AM / 105.3-FM
12:30 p.m.: Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Georgia State vs. Utah State 700-AM / 105.3-FM
7 p.m.: EasyPost Hawaii Bowl: Coastal Carolina vs. San Jose State 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Football, NFL
1 p.m.: Cincinnati at Pittsburgh 92.5-FM
4:45 p.m.: Buffalo at L.A. Chargers 92.5-FM
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
10:30 a.m.: Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic: TBD vs. TBD ESPN2
12:30 a.m.: Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic: TBD vs. TBD ESPN2
3:30 p.m.: Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic: TBD vs. TBD ESPN2
5:30 p.m.: Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic: TBD vs. TBD ESPN2
Football, NFL
10 a.m.: Detroit at Minnesota Fox 28
10 a.m.: Seattle at Tennessee CBS
1:30 p.m.: Dallas at Miami Fox 28
5:15 p.m.: New England at Denver NFL
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Football, NFL
8 a.m.: Seattle at Tennessee 94.5-FM
4:30 p.m.: New England at Denver 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change