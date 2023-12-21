Rudy Giuliani files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in New York after defamation case

Rudy Giuliani, the former personal lawyer for former President Donald Trump, speaks with reporters outside of the E. Barrett Prettyman U.S. District Courthouse after a verdict was reached in his defamation jury trial on Friday in Washington, D.C. A jury ordered Giuliani to pay $148 million in damages to Fulton County election workers Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss. (Anna Moneymaker)

By Amy B. Wang and Rachel Weiner Washington Post

Rudy Giuliani has filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy in New York, one day after a federal judge ruled that he must immediately pay the $148 million he owes two Georgia women he falsely accused of helping to steal the 2020 election.

In paperwork filed Thursday to seek protection from New York creditors, Giuliani listed nearly $500 million in debts, including the $148 million he owes former Georgia election workers Ruby Freeman and Wandrea ArShaye “Shaye” Moss.

He also listed “unknown” amounts of debt to election technology companies Smartmatic and Dominion Voting Systems, which named the former New York mayor in their defamation lawsuits about the 2020 presidential election. He listed his assets at around $10 million.

“The filing should be a surprise to no one,” Ted Goodman, a spokesman for Giuliani, said in a statement. “No person could have reasonably believed that Mayor Rudy Giuliani would be able to pay such a high punitive amount.”

Goodman said the Chapter 11 filing would afford Giuliani “the opportunity and time to pursue an appeal, while providing transparency for his finances under the supervision of the bankruptcy court, to ensure all creditors are treated equally and fairly throughout the process.”

The bankruptcy filing in New York comes the day after the judge overseeing Giuliani’s defamation case in Washington ordered him to immediately pay the $148 million he owes Freeman and Moss.

Judge Beryl A. Howell wrote that there was a strong danger Giuliani is likely to hide his assets from the women, who had asked a jury at trial to award them $48 million in damages for the racist attacks and abuse they received after Giuliani spread the debunked information about them.

Attorneys for Freeman and Moss still have to enforce the judgment against Giuliani, which may involve further court proceedings. But they do not have to wait the standard 30 days to begin trying to seize his assets.

Legal analysts say going bankrupt wouldn’t get Giuliani out of paying the women. On the night the jury returned its verdict against Giuliani, the former U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan Barbara McQuade said on MSNBC that debts for defamation and intentional infliction of emotional distress cannot be eliminated through bankruptcy.

However, he could attempt to re-litigate whether his conduct was, in the words of bankruptcy law, “willful and malicious.” Alex Jones, who lost a defamation suit filed by families of Sandy Hook mass shooting victims, took that route. Such a fight would take place before a bankruptcy judge and could allow Giuliani to delay payment or negotiate a post-verdict settlement, experts said before Howell issued the order demanding that Giuliani pay the women immediately.