Shooting woes hamper Idaho in road loss to UC Riverside

From staff reports

RIVERSIDE, Calif. – Idaho’s two-point lead at halftime dissolved in the second half as the Vandals’ shooting touch cooled in an 82-67 loss to UC Riverside in a nonconference men’s basketball game.

The Vandals (6-6) led 25-16 midway through the first half and maintained a 39-37 edge at half. Idaho made just 10 of 31 shots (32.3%) from the floor after halftime, however, as the Highlanders (5-7) pulled away.

Idaho’s Julius Mims led all scorers with 23 points and D’Angelo Minnis added 12.

Ben Griscti paced UC Riverside with 19 points.