Spokane Valley City Council says goodbye to Woodard, Peetz at their final meeting

By Nina Culver For The Spokesman-Review

Spokane Valley City Council members Arne Woodard and Brandi Peetz said farewell to their fellow council members and their constituents at their final council meeting Tuesday. Woodard served on the council for 12 years and Peetz served for six.

Woodard was the city’s longest-serving council member, having been on the council for more than half of the 20 years since Spokane Valley incorporated. He also served on the city’s planning commission for a year before he began serving on the council.

“Arne always reminded us that he was the senior council member,” said city manager John Hohman. “We always thought it was your age.”

Hohman, who has worked for the city in various capacities since 2003, said he used to work with Woodard on development projects when he worked in real estate, before he began serving on the council.

“I’ve known Arne for a very, very long time,” he said.

Former Spokane Valley Councilman Arne Woodard shares a laugh Tuesday during a reception in his honor at CenterPlace Regional Event Center. (Kathy Plonka/The Spokesman-Review)

More recently, Woodard consistently pushed his fellow council members to begin work on the Balfour Park expansion.

“You can attribute this phase that we’re building to your efforts,” Hohman said.

Hohman also said he and Woodard often had “spirited” debates.

“We would take each other to the woodshed occasionally,” he said. “But those conversations were good. There needs to be give and take. I’ve really enjoyed our time working together.”

Councilman Tim Hattenburg said he and Woodard didn’t always agree, but they both wanted to do what was best for the city.

“I really respect that,” he said. “We tease each other a lot, and that’s the way it should be.”

Former city attorney Cary Driskell voiced a similar sentiment, saying Woodard was always concerned about how council decisions would affect citizens.

“We didn’t always agree on things,” Driskell said. “He would let me know.”

Mayor Pam Haley thanked Woodard for helping her when she first took office.

“You took me under your wing and taught me a lot,” she said.

Deputy Mayor Rod Higgins said Woodard will be missed.

“There’s going to be a hole here,” Higgins said. “He’s our institutional knowledge.”

Woodard said he knows he can be overbearing when he gets passionate about something, but said he’s enjoyed working with his fellow council members and city staff.

“We’ve always been able to work professionally together for the best of the Valley,” he said. “Thank you for putting up with me all these years.”

Woodard, who lost his bid for re-election to Al Merkel in November, said he’s looking forward to having his Tuesday nights free.

“I’m not concerned about the future,” he said. “But don’t call me about anything for the next six months. I’ve got to spend some time with my wife.”

Hohman thanked Peetz for her time on the council and her commitment to residents and to the city. She advocated heavily for parks and helped encourage the council to buy up land that can be used to create future parks, including the land along Flora Road that is being eyed for a new cross country course.

“I don’t think there was a bigger champion for youth sports on the city council,” Hohman said.

Peetz also worked to create a tourism promotion area and pushed to help pay for upgrades to Avista Stadium so the Spokane Indians could continue to play there, Hohman said.

“Brandi stepped in and really pushed,” Hohman said. “We had the first $2 million in and provided a spark for the County to put their money in.”

Hohman said Peetz’s true gift was connecting with the community and making people feel heard.

“I really appreciate your insights and opinions,” he said.

Al Merkel, who will take Woodard’s seat on the council, said he appreciated Peetz’s hard work on the council even though it was sometimes difficult.

“I’ve appreciated every bit of the courage she’s shown up on the council all these years,” he said.

Former councilman Bill Gothmann said he thought Peetz brought a good perspective to the council.

“I think you’ve been a shining light,” he said.

Padden said she didn’t know how things would go when Peetz took her seat on the council.

“I thought we were very good seatmates,” she said. “I enjoyed sitting next to you, and your insights.”

Haley, who appeared to have a sometimes rocky public relationship with Peetz, also bid her farewell.

“We’ve had our ups and downs,” Haley said. “I respect you and I am going to miss you.”

Peetz said she appreciated everyone who listened to her when she was struggling.

“I appreciate each and every one of you in this room,” she said to the gathered friends, family, council members and city staff. “A lot of you have talked some sense and talked me off ledges.”

Peetz, who decided not to run for re-election, said she learned a lot in her time on the council and probably will stay involved in some capacity.

“This has been a wild ride,” she said.