Sydney Sweeney speaks about her rom com debut and why Spokane is still home

Sydney Sweeney attends the Sydney screening of “Anyone But You” at Hoyts Entertainment Quarter on Dec. 18 in Sydney, Australia. (Getty Images)

It’s the season of giving and Sydney Sweeney surprised “Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon with a gift when she visited the veteran humorist last week in New York.

Sweeney, 26, gave Fallon an autographed Gonzaga University men’s basketball. Fallon, who has expressed his admiration for the Zags squad over recent years, particularly during March Madness, was taken aback.

“Are you kidding me?” Fallon said.

The Spokane-raised actor laughed when recounting Fallon’s reaction.

“Jimmy couldn’t believe it,” Sweeney said while calling from a New York soundstage. “Jimmy was so surprised. It was so cool.”

It’s curious why Fallon is such a fan of the Zags, who he predicted would win the NCAA championship in 2022.

“I honestly don’t know why he loves Gonzaga, but I love that he supports the team. Gonzaga needs a little more love and I want to spread that love.”

It’s the season of blockbuster releases and Sweeney spreads the love throughout the romantic comedy “Anyone But You,” which hits screens throughout the country today. It’s a case of Sydney in Sydney: The edgy romantic comedy was shot in the capital city of New South Wales.

Sweeney co-stars with Glen Powell. The pair portray a potential couple who experience a great first date but their relationship fizzles. They reconnect during a destination wedding in Australia and pretend to be a couple.

“Anyone But You” is new terrain for Sweeney, who has risen in the acting ranks during a short period of time. Sweeney has become a white hot commodity in Hollywood courtesy of her work in the dramatic series “Euphoria,” which debuted in 2019 and the 2021 comedy-drama anthology series “The White Lotus.” Sweeney earned a pair of Emmy nominations for her work on the latter.

“I had such an incredible time making this movie,” Sweeney said. “I enjoyed the experience. Making ‘Anyone But You’ was a breath of fresh air.

“I loved working with Glen. I love romantic comedies and it was amazing being part of such a film. I love laughing and having a good time and that’s what it was like throughout this production. I connected with everyone I worked with on this film on such a personal and professional level. I can’t wait to see how people react to ‘Anyone But You.’ ”

Sweeney gushed when speaking about the onscreen chemistry with Powell.

“We had such a blast with each other since we felt so comfortable being goofy with each other,” Sweeney said. “Making a great romantic comedy is something I can now cross off my bucket list.”

What Sweeney has accomplished a year after reaching the quarter-century mark is extraordinary. Aside from the aforementioned “The White Lotus” and “Euphoria,” Sweeney stole scenes with Brad Pitt during Quentin Tarentino’s terrific 2019’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”

“Working on that film was an incredible experience,” Sweeney said. “That was a great opportunity. I’ll never forget turning 21 on that set.”

Sweeney turned heads starring in the video of The Rolling Stones’ “Angry,” which debuted in September. Sweeney turns it up to “11” as a sultry rocker chick cruising down Sunset Boulevard in a cherry red Mercedes. Director Francois Rousselet’s inventive clip features Sweeney vamping as she passes nearly 40 fake billboards with vintage versions of Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ron Wood.

“That video was so much fun to do,” Sweeney said. “I got to be in my video vixen era. I was with my family in Spokane when I was offered the part. I was with my cousins and everyone was freaking out. I flew to Los Angeles and shot the video and was back in Spokane two days later.

“That will be in my top three experiences ever.”

Sweeney was blown away meeting Jagger and Richards in August.

“I was definitely star struck,” Sweeney said. “My mom was blown away. They were so cute with us and so gracious to my mom. It’s something we’ll never forget.”

While attending Saint George’s School in Spokane, Sweeney wasn’t a theater kid.

“I lacked formal training as a child,” Sweeney said. “But I loved using my imagination. I would create imaginary worlds and friends as a child. My parents encouraged me to dream and I did.”

When Sweeney caught the acting bug at 11, her parents, Steve Sweeney, who works in hospitality and Lisa Sweeney, an attorney, didn’t take their daughter seriously at first.

“When I told them that I wanted to be an actor, it was like me saying I wanted to be a princess,” Sweeney said. “They thought I just wanted to play dress up and I would grow out of it.

“I get it. Spokane is so far removed from this crazy industry.”

But the precocious Sweeney put together a five-year plan as a pre-teen and her parents enabled their daughter to go on auditions in Seattle and California. The effort obviously has paid off. Sweeney was cast in the critically acclaimed but short-lived Netflix series, “Everything Sucks,” which lasted for one season in 2018.

“That was such a special experience,” Sweeney said. “It was the first time I was part of a cast in a series. The bonus was that I could come back to Spokane every weekend since it was shot in Oregon.”

Next up for Sweeney is a co-starring role with Julianne Moore in “Echo Valley,” which will hit screens in 2024.

“Working with Julianne, who is one of finest actors in the world, was like being part of a masterclass in acting,” Sweeney said. “ ‘Echo Valley’ is another film that I can’t wait for people to see.”

Sweeney also plays Julia Carpenter in “Madame Web,” set for release in February, alongside actors Dakota Johnson and Emma Roberts.

Sweeney hasn’t moved to Los Angeles, like a lot of other actors have.

“Spokane is still home for me,” Sweeney said. “I still kind of live there. I just live out of a suitcase. But I still consider Spokane home base. My entire family still lives there and I’m there as much as possible.

“It’s really important to stay grounded. I love being surrounded by my family. I’m around people that want what’s best for me. I’m in a crazy industry in which I’m around people that might not want what’s best for you.”

Sweeney can be found during the summer wakeboarding on a lake.

“I can’t say which one since you can’t really hide in and around Spokane,” Sweeney said.

During the winter, Sweeney will ski Mount Spokane or Schweitzer.

“I was on the ski team at school and I still love to ski in the area,” Sweeney said.

Sweeney focused on sports as a child.

“I loved playing soccer on that field above the South Hill just past the Target,” Sweeney said.

But Sweeney left her soccer cleats behind for acting.

“You move on in life,” Sweeney said, “but the cool thing is that I’m still back in Spokane whenever I have the opportunity to return, no matter what films I’m working on.”