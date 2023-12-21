Washington to consider extending fishing season on Deer Lake

From staff reports

Washington fisheries officials will begin mulling whether to extend the fishing season on Deer Lake to provide anglers a chance to take fish through the winter.

The Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission voted last week to accept a petition from an angler who was asking the agency for a year-round season on the lake north of Deer Park. The lake’s fishing season runs from March 1 to Nov. 30.

The angler’s petition argued that opening the lake year-round would offer good ice fishing opportunities, and could help further the agency’s management goals.

The nine-member commission voted to accept the petition, which means the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife will begin a public process to write new rules for the lake.

WDFW looking for fishing guides to join committee

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is looking for fishing guides to serve on an ad hoc advisory committee.

WDFW said in a news release that the committee will provide input to the agency on industry regulations.

Members are required to be active or recently retired fishing guides, or to own a fishing guide business in Washington. The panel will meet quarterly.

Interested people can apply by sending a letter of interest to Raquel Crosier at raquel.crosier@dfw.wa.gov by Dec. 31 with the following:

•Name, address, phone number and email

•Relevant experience and reasons for wanting to join the committee

•Demonstrated commitment to respectful dialogue and an ability to work with people with different perspectives

Public meetings planned on statewide recreation plan

The Washington Department of Natural Resources is planning a set of public meetings for next year as it begins work on a statewide recreation plan.

Called the Outdoor Access and Responsible Recreation Strategic Plan, the document is meant to guide decision making and ensure DNR land offers “sustainable, diverse, and high-quality outdoor access and recreation opportunities,” the agency said in a news release.

The agency is working with a number of groups and organizations to gather input on the plan. It held four regional tribal forums on the plan this fall.

DNR has planned two in-person meetings in January, and two virtual meetings in February. All four will cover the same information.

The meetings are scheduled as follows:

•Jan. 18, 9 a.m. to noon, Ellensburg

•Jan. 23, 9 a.m. to noon, Lacey

•Feb. 1, 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., virtual via Zoom

•Feb. 6, 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., virtual via Zoom

More information about the OARR Strategic Plan is available at dnr.wa.gov/staterecplan.

First Day Hikes planned for local state parks

The annual tradition of ringing in the new year with a hike will continue this year at Washington’s state parks, with several planned throughout Eastern Washington.

At Mount Spokane State Park, hikers will have two options on New Year’s Day – a climb to the summit, or a less strenuous trek to Smith Gap on the Lower Kit Carson Loop.

At Riverside State Park, a hike along the Military Cemetery Trailhead Loop is planned.

Other options are available at a number of other state parks, such as the Columbia Plateau Trail and Palouse Falls.

Sno-Park passes are required for several of the hikes, but Discover Passes will not be required. Registration is also required for some hikes, and some may have participation limits.

All hikes are otherwise free, as Jan. 1 is the first “free” day of 2024 for all state parks.

Registration information and other details for each hike are available at parks.wa.gov/find-activity/activity-search/first-day-hikes.