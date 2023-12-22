Eastern Washington women cruise past Cowgirls in Las Vegas

From staff reports

LAS VEGAS — Jamie Loera scored a game-high 16 points along with five steals and Eastern Washington beat Wyoming 62-43 at the Las Vegas Holiday Hoops Classic.

Eastern Washington (8-3) turned up the pressure in the fourth quarter and turned a five-point lead into a 19-point win after outscoring Wyoming (5-6) 23-9 in the final quarter.

Leading 52-41 with just less than four minutes to play, the Eagles closed on a 10-2 run.

Eastern Washington’s Aaliyah Alexander added 14 points and six rebounds.

Although the Eagles only had two players reach double figures in scoring, eight players recorded a made field goal.

Malene Pedersen and Allyson Fertig paced the Cowgirls with 13 points apiece.

Eastern Washington begins Big Sky Conference play Thursday at Portland State.