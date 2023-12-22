Gonzaga women welcome back two players, close nonconference with 67-56 win over New Mexico

Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Kaylynne Troung dribbles against the New Mexico Lobos on Friday at McCarthey Athletic Center. (Courtesy of Gonzaga Athletics)

By Greg Lee The Spokesman-Review

In many ways, the final nonconference game for the Gonzaga women’s basketball team Friday afternoon felt like a season opener.

The Zags welcomed back two players who had yet to play because of injury. And coach Lisa Fortier had to tweak her starting lineup for the first time because graduate point guard Kayleigh Truong fractured the pinkie on her nonshooting hand two days earlier against Arizona.

Still, the No. 20 Zags, despite disruptions to the usual rotation and an opponent that wanted to shorten the game each possession, were too much for the game New Mexico Lobos.

The Bulldogs will take some time off to enjoy the holidays after dispatching New Mexico 67-56 before 5,241 at McCarthey Athletic Center.

The Zags (13-2) are excited about time off following completion of the most difficult nonconference schedule in school history. ESPN has noted that Gonzaga’s nonconference schedule is the fifth-most difficult in the nation.

“Usually, at this time you’re a well-oiled machine,” Fortier said of concluding nonconference. “At times definitely on Wednesday (81-69 win against Arizona) we looked like a well-oiled machine. But then you’re adding players and subtracting important players. … It’s not super smooth. It wasn’t easy today.”

Fortier admitted that Gonzaga’s play at times may have appeared awkward, but the Zags by no means played poorly. Some credit has to go to New Mexico (9-4), which kept within spitting distance of the Zags by hoisting a number of 3-pointers (10 of 32).

Defense allowed Gonzaga to start pulling away. The Zags forced the Lobos into four turnovers in five possessions midway in the third quarter, and two of the turnovers came by way of shot clock violations.

A basket by redshirt sophomore Bree Salenbien – who sat out last year because of an ACL injury and saw her first action of the season – gave GU a 45-34 lead late in the third quarter.

Salenbien has had two ACL injuries and was sidelined just before the Blue-White scrimmage in early November after a meniscus injury.

Give the Gonzaga fans credit for knowing what was going on. When Salenbien checked into the game for the first time 6 minutes, 7 seconds into the first quarter, they greeted the Michigan native with a warm ovation.

Her statistical line of two points, one rebound and one assist wasn’t the important thing. The fact she played 12:14 was most important.

Fortier had Salenbien and usual standout Yvonne Ejim meet with the media afterward.

“It’s been a long time,” Salenbien said when asked if she recalled the last basket she made her freshman season.

“It was good to get out there. It’s been a long time coming. I thought I was coming back earlier and then I got hurt again. … It’s super good to be back playing with my teammates.”

Senior forward Destiny Burton also made her first appearance of the season, playing two minutes.

Eliza Hollingsworth hit a 3-pointer to open the fourth quarter and Gonzaga had its biggest lead at 55-40.

Thanks to 3-pointers, the Lobos fought back within 63-57 with 2:12 to go. But a jumper by Ejim with 1:08 to play took care of things for the Zags.

Ejim, who sat the final 7:50 of the second quarter with foul trouble, had a game-high 22 points on 9-of-11 shooting from the field.

GU’s Brynna Maxwell, who has found her stroke from 3-point range after a rocky start, scored 14, including 4 of 8 on 3-pointers, and Kaylynne Truong added 12 points to go with seven assists.

GU, which has won seven in a row, extended its home winning streak to 26, third in the nation behind UNLV (27) and No. 1-ranked South Carolina (47).

Gonzaga became the first team in the nation to 13 wins.