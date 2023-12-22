Honda recalls 2.6 million vehicles in U.S. over fuel pump defect

By Julian Mark Washington Post

Honda is recalling 2.6 million cars, SUVs and vans in the United States over a fuel pump defect that could cause the vehicles to stall on the road or fail to start.

The notice affects certain Honda and Acura models made from 2017 and 2020, according to a news release issued Thursday. The automaker recalled more than 620,000 vehicles in 2021 over the same issue.

The problem stems from improperly molded fuel pump impellers, which could cause the part to malfunction.

“If the fuel pump module is inoperative, the engine may not start or can stall while driving, increasing the risk of a crash or injury,” the company said.

Honda said it has not received any reports of crashes or injuries as a result of the faulty fuel pumps.

The company said it will replace the pumps free. Owners can determine whether their vehicle needs repair by visiting www.recalls.acura.com, www.recalls.honda.com or by calling (888) 234-2138.

The affected Honda models include:

• 2018-2020 Accord

• 2017-2020 Accord Hybrid

• 2018-2020 Civic

• 2018-2020 Civic Type R

• 2018-2019 Clarity Plug in Hybrid

• 2018-2020 CR-V

• 2020 CR-V Hybrid

• 2018-2019 Fit

• 2018-2020 HR-V

• 2019-2020 Insight

• 2018-2020 Odyssey

• 2019-2020 Passport

• 2017-2020 Pilot

• 2018-2020 Ridgeline

The affected Acura models include:

• 2018-2020 ILX

• 2018-2020 MDX

• 2018-2020 MDX Sport Hybrid

• 2017-2020 NSX

• 2018-2020 RDX

• 2018-2020 RLX

• 2018-2020 TLX