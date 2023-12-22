Honda recalls 2.6M vehicles

Honda is recalling 2.6 million cars, SUVs and vans in the United States over a fuel pump defect that could cause the vehicles to stall on the road or fail to start.

The notice affects certain Honda and Acura models made from 2017 and 2020, according to a news release issued Thursday.

The automaker recalled more than 620,000 vehicles in 2021 over the same issue.

The problem stems from improperly molded fuel pump impellers, which could cause the part to malfunction.

“If the fuel pump module is inoperative, the engine may not start or can stall while driving, increasing the risk of a crash or injury,” the company said.

Honda said it has not received any reports of crashes or injuries as a result of the faulty fuel pumps.

The company said it will replace the pumps free. Owners can determine whether their vehicle needs repair by visitingrecalls.acura.com, recalls.honda.com or by calling (888) 234-2138.

Consumers worry less on inflation

U.S. consumers remained sanguine about the inflation outlook as 2023 drew to a close, contributing to a robust rebound in sentiment.

Americans expect prices will climb at a 3.1% rate over the next year, according to the final December reading from the University of Michigan, matching the preliminary figure and the lowest since March 2021.

They see costs rising 2.9% over the next five to 10 years, data Friday showed. The initial reading was 2.8%.

The index of consumer sentiment increased to a five-month high of 69.7, from 61.3 in November.

The 8.4-point gain was the largest since 2005. The median forecast in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a December reading of 69.4.

The pickup in sentiment is “rooted in substantial improvements in how consumers view the trajectory of inflation,” Joanne Hsu, director of the survey, said in a statement.

“Overall, sentiment has returned to the general upward trend seen since inflation peaked last June, though with the weight of high prices it has a long way to go before reaching pre-pandemic levels,” Hsu said.

The report, combined with other data this week, helps to allay concerns of a retrenchment in economic activity early next year.

From wire reportsGreater confidence, combined with falling interest rates and expectations price pressures will keep abating, has the potential of driving stronger household spending growth.

Data out earlier on Friday showed consumer prices rose at a modest pace in November, reinforcing expectations the Federal Reserve will shift to cutting interest rates at some point in 2024.

Buying conditions for durable goods increased. Consumers’ perception of their financial situation also improved.

The current conditions gauge rose to 73.3 from November’s 68.3. The December measure of expectations advanced to 67.4 from 56.8 a month earlier.