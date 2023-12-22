Man trapped for possibly days in San Diego crevasse is freed after 18-hour rescue

By Lauren J. Mapp and Jeff McDonald San Diego Union-Tribune

SAN DIEGO – A harrowing rescue unfolded on the rocky shores of Sunset Cliffs late Friday morning, when an unidentified man was finally plucked to safety by emergency crews who spent almost 24 hours with the victim before he was able to be saved.

Witnesses said the man appeared naked and badly shaken when he was extracted from a hole he had become trapped in for possibly days.

Officials said they were called to the cliffs just west of the intersection of Orchard Avenue and Cable Street about 3:40 p.m. Thursday, when they found a victim wedged into the crevasse about halfway down the jagged shoreline.

They were unable to immediately rescue the victim due to a swiftly rising tide and spent the night treating him with electrolytes, hot packs and blankets to keep him safe and protect him from the gusty winds and storm that pelted San Diego overnight.

The rescue was completed just after 11 a.m. Friday with help from a specially trained cave rescue team from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Rays of sunshine broke through the overcast sky moments after the victim was lifted to safety with the help of a massive crane.

San Diego Fire-Rescue officials requested the additional help from the cave rescue team after sizing up the situation, which played out over more than 19 hours. Dozens of first responders, reporters and everyday passersby watched the ordeal for hours before it ended successfully.

The man, who emerged from the crevice bound to a stretcher with his right ankle bandaged, was transported to a nearby hospital.

He was not identified but officials said he is expected to make a full recovery.

Emergency crews said the victim became trapped as many as three days earlier, which could have been sometime on Tuesday.

He was discovered by a group of teenagers who heard his cries for help on Thursday afternoon. Some of those witnesses said they understood the victim had been trapped for three or four days.