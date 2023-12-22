Miss Manners: I keep interrupting due to the gorgeous scenery

By Judith Martin, Nicholas Ivor Martin and Jacobina Martin ANDREWS MCMEEL SYNDICATION

DEAR MISS MANNERS: I moved 10 years ago to a beautiful part of the country. When driving or riding with others, I am frequently startled by incredible scenes – a massive volcanic mountain that suddenly appears around a corner, lake views where none were expected, bald eagles flying in front of the car.

These sights are so startling and beautiful, and I interrupt whatever conversation is taking place with exclamations. I don’t think I can help myself! “Look! An otter!” “Look at the massive antlers on that buck!” “Ooh, newborn deer twins!” “That eagle is enormous!”

I constantly interrupt conversations, but seriously, how can I not? That glacier wasn’t there a minute ago! Am I rude?

GENTLE READER: Your enthusiasm is charming, as long as it does not overpower the conver – squirrel!

DEAR MISS MANNERS: I am the cook in our family, and I enjoy it very much. Some members of my wife’s family, all of whom are very sweet and loving, recently visited us, and I made dinner for us all.

One of them went way overboard with her compliments, and I was at a loss as to how to handle it.

Her, after the first bite: “Oh, Larry, this pot roast is delicious!”

Me: “Thank you!”

After the second bite: “Oh, my gosh, you are SUCH a good cook!”

Me: “I’m really glad you’re enjoying it.”

Third bite: “Wow, this is really good!”

Me: “Thanks a lot!”

Next bite: “Mmm! This is just so good!”

Me: “And there’s plenty more, so enjoy.”

And on and on and on. Can you help me? This will surely come up again when they next visit.

I mean, I like compliments as much as the next guy, but enough’s enough. Is there a point where I just smile and nod? Do I keep trying to come up with different versions of “thank you”?

GENTLE READER: That, or recite the recipe at such length that she will just have to keep eating without comment.

DEAR MISS MANNERS: I am an amateur cook and baker. A number of years ago, I completed a hobbyist-level course at a renowned cooking school.

Earlier this year, my wonderful daughter-in-law was charged with arranging a simple, intimate wedding for her father and his fiance. I’m not well-acquainted with the wedding couple, but to help my DIL, I baked and delivered a simple, two-tiered cake to the wedding venue.

After the wedding, I didn’t hear from the couple, but my DIL said several guests complimented the cake.

At a later social event, I saw the couple for the first time since their wedding. In front of several people, he said, “That wedding cake you made was no good. I would have thought the guy who attended a fancy cooking school could have done better than that.”

I was stunned in the moment and didn’t reply. I think my silence was a good response, but was there something I might have said to express my chagrin?

GENTLE READER: “I’m sorry it disappointed you. Your daughter said that other people enjoyed it, but she must have been mistaken.”

Please send your questions to Miss Manners at her website www.missmanners.com.