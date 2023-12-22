Outdoor writing contest 2023 winners announced

From staff reports

A short story by Lucie Dhaliwal-Grizzell, a freshman at Spokane International Academy, has been judged the best of 25 entries in The Spokesman-Review’s 2023 Outdoor Writing Contest for high school students.

In “A Beautiful Thing,” Dhaliwal-Grizzell describes with vivid prose the peace and relief that something as simple as taking a hike can provide someone.

Kayli Beasley, a senior at Mead High School, took second place with her story, “Down with the Crawdads.” The short story paints a picture of joy and wonder through the eyes of youngsters on a camping trip at a lake.

Third place went to Remmy Irvine, a sophomore at Riverside High School. Irvine’s story “A Game of Life and Death” takes readers on a hunting trip, and shows readers the delicate dance that takes place between hunters and their game.

This year’s contest was judged by Outdoors Editor Michael Wright and Assistant Managing Editor John Stucke.

The three finalists will be entered in the Outdoor Writers Association of America Norm Strung Youth Writing Awards contest. The contest is open to outdoor pieces published this year by junior high or high school students.

National winners will be announced next spring.