Prep roundup: Mead, Cheney boys both finish Gesa Shootout 3-0; Lewis and Clark boys top Kennewick

From staff reports

Roundup of Friday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and Northeast A.

All games nonleague unless otherwise noted.

Boys basketball

Cheney 62, Spanaway Lake 55: Evan Stinson scored 29 points and the Blackhawks (5-4) beat the Sentinels (6-4) at the GESA Winter Shootout at Wenatchee HS. Cheney went 3-0 at the tournament. AJ Blanks led Spanaway Lake with 22 points.

Mead 70, Wenatchee 34: Jaden Ghoreishi scored 12 points and the Panthers (5-2) beat Wenatchee (0-9) in the GESA Shootout. Mead won three straight at the tourney. Gabe Patchen scored 19 points for Wenatchee.

Lewis and Clark 45, Kennewick 28: Luke Jessup and Parker Pincock scored 13 points apiece and the Tigers (6-2) topped the visiting Lions (4-5). LC limited Kennewick to six points in the second half. Salvadore Cervantes led Kennewick with eight points.

North Central 86, Othello 65: Eli Williams scored 18 points, JuJu Ervin added 16 and the Wolfpack (6-2) downed the visiting Huskies (4-4). Josh Tovar led Othello with 29 points.

Tonasket 81, Colville 56: The visiting Tigers (8-0) beat the Crimson Hawks (0-7). Details were unavailable.

Girls basketball

Kennewick 70, Lewis and Clark 44: Dylyn Dress scored 22 points and the visiting Lions (4-5) beat the Tigers (4-4). Sadie Pierce scored 15 points and Olivia Baird added 11 for LC.

North Central 59, Othello 33: The Wolfpack (1-7) topped the visiting Huskies (1-7). Details were unavailable.

Tonasket 62, Colville 48: Jayleen Bello scored 28 points and the visiting Tigers (6-2) beat the Crimson Hawks (5-1). Navae Kinney paced Colville with 18 points.