With the 2023 Christmas Bureau complete, it’s time to assess what went well and what needs improvement

In person: Bring your donation to the lobby of The Spokesman-Review at 999 W. Riverside Ave. Please mark prominently: CHRISTMAS FUND. If you would like a receipt sent to you, include your mailing address or email address.

By mail: Checks may be mailed to The Spokesman-Review Christmas Fund, P.O. Box 516, Spokane, WA 99210.

The 2023 Christmas Bureau is over. Thanks to many volunteers, donors and other supporters, 13,123 local children will wake up to a new gift and book under the tree and 7,924 households will have food on the table for Christmas dinner with a little boost from bureau grocery vouchers.

Looking back on the seven-day event, Christmas Bureau Coordinator Heidi Meany was happy with how it went.

“It just overall just felt smoother than it has in the last couple of years,” she said. “It felt like we were back to the type of event that it was before the pandemic ever hit.”

Live entertainment was back to normal this year and there were no vaccine or mask requirements, which in previous years, “were impediments to people receiving help but were unavoidable.”

Like last year’s single night shift, the two night shifts in 2023 were a hit. Meany said the evening shifts are here to stay.

“The night shifts are vital … we’re trying to meet where the community is at so having night shifts helps to meet that need,” she said. “That’s just something that we’re going to have to incorporate into all of the bureaus moving forward.”

SNAP was at the Christmas Bureau for the first time this year and helped hundreds of clients.

Meany was also satisfied with the bureau’s outreach this year.

“We felt like we were able to get the word out to people this year in a more efficient way,” she said.

For the first time , there were Christmas Bureau billboards set up around Spokane and the bureau sent out digital flyers to school districts in 11 area counties.

“We knew that the need wasn’t just in the Spokane area, it extended to the counties that surround Spokane,” Meany said.

Of course, there are some things the bureau would like to improve upon next year.

“We would love to have more pajamas to offer our clients,” Meany said.

The bureau is hoping to team up with local businesses in 2024 to run pajama drives.

With food prices higher than they used to be, the Christmas Bureau hopes to offer recipients a little more of a boost with grocery vouchers next year.

“If we reach our goal, we may be able to increase the voucher amount a little bit, which would be wonderful in 2024,” Meany said.

Christmas Bureau workers tried their hardest to help as many as they could during the holidays. Still, Meany said, “the need is staggering.”

“Not just at Catholic Charities, but I know at all of the social service agencies around town … people call daily looking for help and needing assistance. We just have to open our hearts, especially at Christmas, this is when we need to open our hearts to folks.”

DonationsThe Spokesman-Review Christmas Fund sits at $469,668.46. There’s still time to donate to help boost the fund to its $600,000 goal. Recent donations total $56,498.

Garco Construction, a longtime supporter of the Christmas Bureau, made a $35,000 donation, which includes $13,600 in direct contributions from some of their employees. “Our team at GARCO would like to thank The Spokesman-Review, Catholic Charities, Volunteers of America and all the volunteers that continue to make the Christmas Fund such a vital part of the Holiday experience here in Spokane. From all of us at GARCO we would like to wish everyone a Safe Holiday Season and Happy New Year!!” they wrote.

Mark and Marcy Few gave $5,000.

Jean Moore gave $2,100.

Wagstaff, Inc. donated $2,000.

Thomas Bryant donated $1,000 writing, “Thanks for all the wonderful memories you are providing to all the kids in Spokane.”

Joseph Dunford sent $1,000.

Andrea Benson sent $750 writing, “Thanks for all the Christmas joy you give to the community.”

Robert and Susan Witte, John Lyons, James and Sarah Stedge, David Epperson, Mike and Ione Howson and Tamara Dees all donated $500.

Diana and Rick Wilhite donated $500 writing, “As taught by our parents, Bob and Jean Peterson and Claud and Reta Wilhite, we wish to share some of our blessings with this donation to those who need a little helping hand.”

Max J Kuney Construction gave $500.

An anonymous donor sent $300 “in memory of Riley Frazier – who always knew how to have fun and make others feel good.”

Amy Flowers donated $300 “in honor of my parents Ben and Judy Flowers who show their love for others through service in big and small ways.”

An anonymous donor sent $283 cash.

Norm Brown and Christie Anderson each donated $250.

David Hall, Megan Walsh, Heather Brennan and Linda Thill all donated $200.

Randy and Mary Huggins donated $200 “in memory of Kevin Gilmore, who passed away recently in a tragic accident. His year round donations and philanthropy inspired and helped many people and organizations.”

Christina Smith gave $200 “with the kind thoughts in honor of the George and Wendy Miller family.”

Tom, Lynn and Yebsera Pachelli sent $200 “in loving memory of Herb McDonald.”

Charles Horgan and Andrea Sharps together donated $150.

Ronald Ortiz and Dana Mcphee each sent $150.

Teresa Conway gave $150 “in honor of Heidi Meany and the amazing Christmas Bureau team! Thanks for all the joy you bring to the community.”

Steve Reed donated $105.

Donald Bolling sent $100 “to help keep the spirit of the season going.”

Terryl Martin donated $100 “in memory of Mary Martin and Loretta Wilkenson, two friends who passed away this year.”

Mary Wright sent $100 writing, “Wishing a Merry Christmas to ALL!”

Ty and Mitch Solberg donated $100 “in honor of our parents who made Christmas so special.”

Susan Hoover, Nora Egger, Camilla Tilford, Reinhard Foerg, Nancy Peterson, Hal and Cindy Nelson, Timothy Dschaak and Frank Neeri all gave $100.

Denise and Steve Myklebust sent $100, as did an anonymous donor.

Cindy Johnson, Richard Steele, Kevin Dinnen, Mike Yake, Andrew Forsyth and Diane Langill each sent $50.

Julia Carrell sent $50 “in loving memory of my father, Michael T. Dobler.”

Faith Totten donated $25 “in honor of Marlene Roberts.” Jeffrey Horlen donated $25.

Jamie Burchett, Stephen Avrin and Alyssa Krafft each gave $20.