WSU lands commitment from JUCO defensive back Anthony Pinnance

Turns out, Washington State head coach Jake Dickert and his crew weren’t done.

The Cougars landed a new commit Friday evening: Anthony Pinnance, a 6-foot cornerback who played last season at Independence (Kansas) Community College.

In one season in the junior college ranks, Pinnance racked up 23 tackles and three interceptions in 10 games, adding two tackles for loss for the 2-8 Pirates.

Pinnance earned NJCAA first-team All-American honors, one of five freshmen on the defensive list, as well as first-team all-conference honors in the Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference.

Pinnance chose WSU over offers from Houston, Colorado State, Utah State, Eastern Michigan, UTSA, Western Kentucky and a host of others.

That brings the Cougars’ 2024 signing class to 26 members. Pinnance is the third transfer, as well as the second junior college transfer, joining wide receiver Tony Freeman, who came from the College of San Mateo in California.

Pinnance’s addition is a welcome one for WSU, which is looking to reload its secondary. Top cornerbacks Chau Smith-Wade and Cam Lampkin both declared for the NFL draft, and backup Javan Robinson hit the transfer portal and signed with Arizona State.

That leaves a depleted backfield in Pullman.

Pinnance joins six freshman defensive backs WSU signed in its new class: Kenny Worthy III, Tyson Weaver, Kayo Patu, Hunter Haines, Jaylon Edmond and Dycurian Douglas. That should help the Cougars cushion their losses in the backfield, which is also losing graduated senior safety Sam Lockett III.

Also returning for the Cougars at defensive back are Kapena Gushiken, Jamorri Colson, Stephen Hall and Warren Smith .

Pinnance played at Huron High in Ann Arbor, Michigan, where he was a member of the class of 2022. At the prep level, he played quarterback, leading Huron to back-to-back playoff appearances.