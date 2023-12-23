Czech Republic holds day of mourning for Prague shooting

By Michael Heitmann German Press Agency

PRAGUE – The Czech Republic held an official day of mourning on Saturday for the victims of the Charles University shooting in Prague earlier in the week.

The country observed a minute of silence at noon. Flags flew at half-mast on public buildings and black ribbons were attached.

Many pre-Christmas events were canceled, and state television ran a special program.

A student opened fire on Thursday afternoon from the main building of the Faculty of Philosophy of Charles University on Jan Palach Square, killing 14 people and injuring 25.

According to Prague police, the gunman, who legally owned a large arsenal, then shot himself. He is believed to have killed his father before the mass shooting in central Prague and a man and his daughter a week ago.

Mourning services were also being held in Prague’s St. Vitus Cathedral and in other churches. Mourners laid flowers and lit candles in front of the university buildings.

Names of some of those killed have been released, including that of Lenka Hlavkova, head of the university’s Institute for Musicology.

Condolence messages came in from all over the world. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen posted on X, formerly known as Twitter: “I express my deepest condolences to the families of the victims and to the Czech people as a whole. We stand and mourn with you.”