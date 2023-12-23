Top 25 recruit Zoom Diallo picks UW over Gonzaga, USC and Arizona

Zoom Diallo, a five-star recruit from Tacoma, watches the action unfold during the first half of a college basketball game between the Gonzaga Bulldogs and the Portland Pilots on Saturday, Jan 2023, at McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane, Wash. (Tyler Tjomsland / The Spokesman-Review)

Tacoma native Zoom Diallo, a top-25 recruit in the 2024 class, picked Washington over Gonzaga, Arizona and USC.

Diallo made his announcement Saturday surrounded by family at the Rhodes Center in Tacoma.

The 6-foot-4, 200-pound Diallo is ranked as the nation’s top point guard and 19th overall in the 2024 class by 247sports.

ESPN lists Diallo at No. 25 overall and the fourth-best point guard. Rivals.com has Diallo at No. 28.

“I chose UW because of my trust in the coaching staff to let me play through my mistakes,” Diallo told On3.com. “I felt like the player development stood out with (assistant coach Will) Conroy’s experience with being in the league.

“My relationship has been great with the (coaching) staff. They’ve been recruiting me since my freshman year and it’s only going to grow.”

Diallo visited Gonzaga last January, Arizona in October, Washington in September and USC in August. He narrowed his finalists to UW, GU, USC and Arizona last month, trimming Kansas and Florida State from his list.

Diallo helped Curtis High win two straight State 4A titles before transferring to Prolific Prep in Napa, California, for his senior season. He was named the 2023 Gatorade player of the year for Washington after averaging 20.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.5 assists.

Gonzaga is still looking for its first commitment in the 2024 class.