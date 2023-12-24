100 years ago: Santa’s plane stalls at the Spokane Armory, but kids still thrilled

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

Nearly 3,000 underprivileged children roared with delight at the annual Christmas Party sponsored by the Fraternal Order of Eagles at the Spokane Armory.

They were especially thrilled with the dramatic “airplane” entrance of Santa Claus – even if the landing didn’t go exactly as planned.

“Santa Claus entered by airplane to the cheers of the youngsters, although his engine went dead halfway between the balcony and stage and he had to pull himself hand over hand along the cable,” said The Spokesman-Review. “It made no difference to the cheering, enthusiastic kids and he was given an ovation when he descended to the platform.”

From the vaudeville beat: Entertainment of a more risqué sort was on display at the Pantages Theater, especially in the person of Rhoda Swanson of the Swanson Sisters.

“What she has on at any given moment during the set could almost be covered by a Christmas seal,” said the S-R’s reviewer. “The girls sing, yodel and dance and their ‘undies’ never cramp their style.”

From the Alaska beat: Father F.J. Ruppert, S.J., a former Gonzaga University chaplain, froze to death near Nome, Alaska, while trying to deliver Christmas presents to an orphanage by dogsled.

His body was discovered on the bank of a river. It appeared the dog team had broken apart and the priest attempted to continue on foot, but was overcome by the below-zero conditions.