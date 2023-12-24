Mariners add a DH in Mitch Garver on two-year deal

Ryan Divish Seattle Times

Twas the night before Christmas in this offseason of doubt when news broke that the Mariners were adding a free agent hitter that might provide some clout.

Early Sunday evening as many families gathered for holiday meals, the organization reached an agreement with free agent catcher/designated hitter Mitch Garver on a two-year, $24 million contract pending a physical. An MLB source confirmed the report from ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

Garver, who turns 33 on Jan. 15, is coming off solid season with the Rangers. In 87 games with Texas, he posted a .270/.370/.500 slash line with 11 doubles, 19 homers, 50 RBI, 44 walks and 82 strikeouts. A mild left knee sprain kept suffered in early April kept him on the injured list until June 2.

A right-handed hitter, Garver was primarily a catcher early in his career. But injuries have forced him away from playing the position on a full-time basis. He appeared in 57 games as a designated hitter last season for the Rangers.

He will likely spend most of his time at designated hitter to keep him healthy. Garver hasn’t played in more than 90 games since his 2019 season with the Twins.