Some snow, rain forecast for mountain passes during post-holiday travel

While the forecast calls for a partly sunny Christmas in Spokane, there could be some hurdles for those traveling for the holiday.

The National Weather Service estimates minor risk to traveling on Cascade passes on Christmas Day and Tuesday and little to no risk on Wednesday. A precipitation mix of rain, snow and freezing rain is likely on Snoqualmie and White passes on Christmas Day, according to the weather service. With a high of 30 degrees, the service forecasts possible new ice and snow accumulation of less than half an inch, with more accumulation predicted later into the night. Snow is expected on Stevens Pass beginning Monday morning and into the night. The weather service predicts accumulation of over an inch and a 60% probability of over 4 inches.

Tuesday conditions are continued rain and snow mainly after 4 p.m., with a high of 34 degrees, the weather service predicts. Further snow accumulation is possible. The forecast calls for similar conditions on Wednesday, also a 34 -degree high and rain and snow during the day. Little to no snow accumulation Wednesday.

To the East, Fourth of July Pass will be sunny on Christmas Day, with snow likely after 10 p.m. and some accumulation. Rain and snow is likely on Tuesday, the service forecasts, mostly before 10 a.m. and cloudy in the evening. Some snow accumulation is possible Tuesday during the day. Wednesday brings more snow, mainly after 10 a.m.

The service forecasts similar conditions on Lookout Pass, though some snow is likely from 4 a.m. to 10 a.m. Tuesday. It’s likely to be cloudy Tuesday night to Wednesday, with a slight chance of some rain and snow Wednesday night.

In Spokane, the forecast doesn’t suggest a white Christmas. Monday brings partly sunny conditions and a high of 37 degrees. It could start snowing early Tuesday morning, with a less-than-half-an-inch dusting of snow possible, followed by rain.

