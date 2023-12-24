This Washington city was named one of the best cities for Christmas festivities. Here’s why

By Rosemary Montalvo (Tacoma) News Tribune

Although Christmas is a joyous celebration that brings families together, this holiday can also be quite stressful and expensive. For many, getting into the holiday spirit and even celebrating Christmas has turned into spending an enormous amount of money on gifts.

A new study conducted by personal finance website Wallethub compared 100 of the biggest cities in the country and identified the most festive and most affordable cities for Christmas celebrations. The study listed one city in Washington in the top 10: Seattle.

Here’s which cities topped the list and where exactly Seattle ranked.

Best cities for Christmas

The three main categories of the study used to determine the ranking of best cities for Christmas were traditions and fun, observance, generosity, shopping, and costs.

The top five best cities for Christmas in America, according to the study, are: Atlanta; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Orlando, Florida; Las Vegas; and San Francisco, California.

Where did Seattle rank?

The study ranked Seattle as the seventh-most Christmas-friendly city for its affordability and festive celebrations. The Emerald City is filled with holiday festivities for everyone to partake in.

Seattle hosts its Annual Winter Festival and Crafts Fair every December, featuring over 100 local vendors selling anything from jewelry to homeware to wreaths. The festival is held at the Phinney Center and also features live music, food and raffles.

The famous Pike Place Market gets a makeover every holiday season. The market is covered in colorful Christmas lights, making for a picture-perfect time to visit. Marketgoers can take pictures with Santa Claus, enjoy live music performances, and shop for locally-made holiday gifts.

Other fun holiday festivities include SantaCon, ice skating, the Winter Beer Festival and the Seattle Center Winterfest.