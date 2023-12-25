Commentary: Geno Smith proves he is the QB the Seahawks need when it matters

Seattle quarterback Geno Smith prepares to take the field prior to the game against the Titans on Sunday. (Getty Images)

By Matt Calkins Seattle Times

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – On third-and-six, the doubters’ mouths slowly began to close. On third-and-14, their upper and lower lips were a millimeter apart. And on third-and-goal from the 5, they were sealed shut.

Any questions about Geno Smith’s top-dog status? Put those to rest for good.

Sunday afternoon in Tennessee, the Seahawks quarterback proved how much better his team is with him behind center. In that 20-17 win over the Titans, Smith cemented his status as one of the more clutch signal callers in the league.

Need a big play in quarter No. 4? Turn to No. 7. Geno’s four game-winning drives this season are tied for the most in the NFL.

It might have been tempting to think that Drew Lock should be Seattle’s QB of choice given his two-game performance in Smith’s absence. It wasn’t just that he engineered his own game-winning possession six days earlier versus Philadelphia, but that he put up more-than-sufficient numbers against the Eagles and 49ers.

Plus, there was a reasonable concern that rust might come into play for Smith as he stepped back on the field after his groin injury. Not to mention the fact that, frankly, he hasn’t replicated the Pro Bowl season he produced in 2022.

But when it matters – and in Sunday’s case, “matters” meant that the season was on the line – Geno has been reliable if not unflappable. Put the ball in his hands in the biggest moments, and he’ll put points on the board.

“You have to be around him to appreciate the competitive mentality he has. He’s in such a good place,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said of Smith. “He believes so strongly that it’s going to happen and it’s gonna get done, and his guys are going to come through for him. And that belief transfers, it translates to other guys, and they feel it.”

Not going to lie, that belief wasn’t so strong for the person penning this column after Smith’s first half Sunday. After Geno threw for just 69 yards in those first two quarters – which featured a couple of conspicuous misfires – I took to X, formerly Twitter, to ask if Lock should start the second half with the Seahawks down 10-3. Nearly 60% of the respondents said yes, and given how a loss could have cost Seattle a chance at the playoffs, it seemed like a fair question.

It wasn’t.

Smith took the Seahawks to the Titans’ 9 on the first possession of the third quarter before Jason Myers drilled a field goal. One possession later, Smith led a 96-yard touchdown drive – Seattle’s longest of the season.

Oh, and good luck predicting who Smith was going to throw to. Three different Seahawks receivers – Tyler Lockett, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and DK Metcalf – had at least four catches and 56 receiving yards. But it was Smith’s final toss – a 5-yard TD pass to tight end Colby Parkinson – that put Seattle in a position to control its playoff narrative.

The setup: After the Titans (5-10) took a four-point lead on a 75-yard touchdown drive, the Seahawks offense took the field with 3:21 to play. Two plays later, Seattle (8-7) faced a third-and-six, but moved the chains after Smith hooked up with Lockett on a 7-yard completion.

Two plays later, another third down. But this one required 14 yards for a first. No problem.

Smith hit Smith-Njigba in stride for an 18-yard gain.

This was the most commanding the Seahawks had looked all afternoon. And after two more completions – one to Lockett and another to Smith-Njigba – Geno chucked one to Metcalf, who drew a pass-interference flag that moved the ball to Tennessee’s 5.

Two plays later – with 57 seconds left – Smith connected with Parkinson in the end zone and potentially saved Seattle’s season. Two more wins, and the Seahawks are a lock for the playoffs.

What can you say about your mentality in these clutch situations? Smith was asked.

“It’s the preparation,” said Smith, who finished the day 25 of 36 for 227 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. “Coach prepares us for these opportunities, for these moments in the VMAC. Every single day we go over two-minute, a bunch of different situations and scenarios. It helps when you get out there on the field, you’re used to it. You know what to do.”

That was Smith being humble. Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner characterized Smith’s late-game composure more directly.

“It’s just amazing to watch,” Wagner said. “The biggest thing with Geno is just his poise, his poise when the pocket collapses to not panic, get the ball out, put it in playmakers’ hands and make plays.”

He makes plays all right. Maybe not always when the Seahawks want him to. But when they need him to? There are few better in the NFL.