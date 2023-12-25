Dear Annie: Wishing a Merry Christmas to all

By Annie Lane Creators Syndicate

Dear Readers: Wishing you all a very Merry Christmas. Hope you enjoy these poems for the holidays.

“Christmas in the Heart” by Paul Laurence Dunbar

“The snow lies deep upon the ground, / And winter’s brightness all around / Decks bravely out the forest sere, / With jewels of the brave old year. / The coasting crowd upon the hill / With some new spirit seems to thrill; / And all the temple bells achime. / Ring out the glee of Christmas time. / In happy homes the brown oak-bough / Vies with the red-gemmed holly now; / And here and there, like pearls, there show / The berries of the mistletoe. / A sprig upon the chandelier / Says to the maidens, ‘Come not here!’ / Even the pauper of the earth / Some kindly gift has cheered to mirth! / Within his chamber, dim and cold, / There sits a grasping miser old. / He has no thought save one of gain, – / To grind and gather and grasp and drain. / A peal of bells, a merry shout / Assail his ear: he gazes out / Upon a world to him all gray, / And snarls, ‘Why, this is Christmas Day!’ / No, man of ice, – for shame, for shame! / For ‘Christmas Day’ is no mere name. / No, not for you this ringing cheer, / This festal season of the year. / And not for you the chime of bells / From holy temple rolls and swells. / In day and deed he has no part – / Who holds not Christmas in his heart!

An excerpt from “Christmas in War Time” by Richard Le Gallienne

“O pray with all your hearts that war may cease, / And who knows but that God may hear the prayer. / So it may come about next Christmas Day / That we shall hear the happy children play / Gladly aloud, unmindful of the dead, / And watch the lovers go / To the old woods to find the mistletoe.”

An excerpt from “Old Santeclaus” by Clement Clarke Moore

“Old Santeclaus with much delight / His reindeer drives this frosty night, / O’er chimney-tops, and tracks of snow, / To bring his yearly gifts to you. / The steady friend of virtuous youth, / The friend of duty, and of truth, / Each Christmas eve he joys to come / Where love and peace have made their home.”

“Love Came Down at Christmas” by Christina Rossetti

“Love came down at Christmas, / Love all lovely, Love Divine, / Love was born at Christmas, / Star and Angels gave the sign. / Worship we the Godhead, / Love Incarnate, Love Divine, / Worship we our Jesus, / But wherewith for sacred sign? / Love shall be our token, / Love be yours and love be mine, / Love to God and all men, / Love for plea and gift and sign.”

An excerpt from “Christmas Bells” by Henry Wadsworth Longfellow

“I heard the bells on Christmas Day / Their old, familiar carols play, / And wild and sweet / The words repeat / Of peace on earth, good-will to men!”

