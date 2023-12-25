Extension granted for Sunnyside-area solar facility application

By Joel Donofrio Yakima Herald-Republic

SUNNYSIDE, Wash. – The developer of a 5,000-acre solar power development just east of Sunnyside has been granted another year to complete environmental studies and collect data on the proposal as state officials consider approving it.

Florida-based BrightNight Power plans to build Hop Hill, a 500-megawatt solar energy and storage facility east of State Route 241 and north of Interstate 82, just east of the Yakima County line in Benton County.

BrightNight’s Kevin Martin, vice president of permitting for the energy company, asked the state’s Energy Facility Site Evaluation Council for an additional year of processing time on its application, which was first submitted in December 2022.

The additional time request was recommended for approval by EFSEC’s John Barnes, and the agency’s board unanimously approved the extension at its Wednesday, Dec. 20, monthly meeting.

No public comments were received on BrightNight’s extension request, which was posted on the EFSEC website several weeks ago. The public comment period was Dec. 11-15.

Hop Hill faces an additional hurdle compared to previously approved Yakima County solar projects because the state attorney general ruled Nov. 15 that its land use would be inconsistent with Benton County rules and zoning ordinances. The land use issue will be set for adjudication, possibly in the first part of 2024, EFSEC officials have said.

In his letter, Martin said the company was working to gather data for Hop Hill’s State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA) threshold determination. This includes a review of environmental regulations and permit needs, completion of studies and determining the potential mitigation of a project, the Washington Department of Ecology reports.

“At this time, we anticipate the land use consistency determination in late 2023, the draft SEPA threshold determination to be published for public comment in mid-2024, followed by the (public) hearing, and that EFSEC’s recommendation and the governor’s decision would follow,” Martin wrote.

EFSEC is an independent state agency created in 1970 whose council, led by chair Kathleen Drew, has voting members from various state departments. It provides “one stop” siting and permitting for large energy projects, and forwards a recommendation to Gov. Jay Inslee, who issues final approval or denial of the projects.

An introductory presentation on the Hop Hill project and a land-use consistency hearing were held Feb. 23 in Kennewick, with online participation also available.

Advocates of the Hop Hill project, and of solar power in general, praised BrightNight officials for combining energy generation with agriculture, and for the jobs the project would provide in Benton and Yakima counties.

Others, including a Benton County planning department official, said the solar facility is an industrial project that’s ill-suited for rural farmland, and other speakers asked where the power generated by the project would be sent.

Updates on the Hop Hill project are available at efsec.wa.gov by selecting “Hop Hill Solar” under the Energy Facilities tab on the agency’s website.

Contact Joel Donofrio at jdonofrio@yakimaherald.com.