Former WSU QB Jayden de Laura enters transfer portal again

Jayden de Laura is on the move again.

The former Washington State quarterback, who played at Arizona the past two seasons, announced Monday he is re-entering the transfer portal and taking advantage of the NCAA’s recent decision to allow a second undergraduate transfer without penalty.

“On Friday, college football made a decision to allow a second Undergraduate transfer,” de Laura wrote. “I appreciate my time at the University of Arizona, but the opportunity to return as a starter my final year of college, while also getting my degree, is something I must explore. For that reason, I am going to enter into the Transfer Portal, but remain a part of the Arizona Wildcats through the bowl game.”

He played at WSU from 2020-2021, leading the Cougars to an Apple Cup win and an appearance in the Sun Bowl in his second season. In two years in Pullman, he accumulated these numbers: 305-for-488 passing (62.5%) for 3,684 yards, 28 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

His 2020 campaign was shortened to four games thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

Following the 2021 season, de Laura hit the portal and landed at Arizona, where he played the past two seasons. In 2022, he completed 272 of 435 passes (62.5%) for 3,685 yards, 25 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. This fall, he started each of the Wildcats’ first four games before an injury kept him out for several weeks, allowing him to return for a total of three passes in two games.

The Cougs, who will play games against eight Mountain West teams next fall (six of which come courtesy of a scheduling agreement as they try to rebuild the Pac-12), need a quarterback for next season. Cam Ward, de Laura’s replacement, hit the portal after playing two seasons.

WSU returns backup quarterback John Mateer, reserves Jaxon Potter and Emmett Brown, plus the one signal-caller in their 2024 signing class, Evans Chuba.