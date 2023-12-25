Locally: Mt. Spokane grad Leilani Ama named AVCA Division II National Freshman of the Year for Chaminade

From staff reports

It turns out Chaminade University does more than just host a basketball tournament every year. The Silverswords, with a big assist from Mt. Spokane graduate Leilani Ama, are playing some pretty good volleyball, too.

Ama, a setter for the Silverswords, was named AVCA Division II National Freshman of the Year.

Ama earned Chaminade’s first AVCA major national volleyball award after leading the Silverswords to a 30-4 mark, the program’s first 30-win season, and the No. 1 seed in the NCAA Division II West Regional. She had the second-highest assist total in program history with 1,114 and finished second in the Pacific West Conference with a 9.21 assists per set average. She also had 86 kills, 21 service aces and 42 total blocks.

In addition to the national freshman of the year award, Ama was named honorable mention All-American. Her list of honors includes PacWest Setter and Freshman of the Year and all-conference first team. She was also AVCA All-West Region Freshman of the Year, AVCA All-West honorable mention and Division 2 Conference Commissioners Association (D2CCA) Second Team all-region.

Chaminade, a Division II program in Honolulu, has hosted the Maui Classic/ Maui Invitational basketball tournament since 1984.

Golf

Tickets are on sale for the 2024 Spokane Golf & Travel Show, Feb. 17 and 18 at the Spokane Convention Center.

The event offers “the lowest prices of the season on rounds and travel, the newest gear and interactive fun with long drive and long putt contests.”

Each ticket comes with a 2 for 1 special at the Plains Golf Course. Online purchases include an additional free or discount offer from select courses (while supplies last). Only online purchases qualify for these specials.

Officiating

Add one more to the list of local college football officials who have received a postseason assignment.

Steve Hudson will be the back judge for the Peach Bowl between Penn State and Mississippi on Saturday in Atlanta.