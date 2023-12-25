We’re smitten with your mittens: Winners of the mitten coloring contest

Wow, young artists! Your creations really brightened up the office on a dark winter day. The judges enjoyed all the holiday themes and colors on the mittens you submitted.

In the 0-4 age group, the judges loved all the bright colors. Four-year-old Gwendolyn Salisbury’s bold blue and orange mitten was eye-catching, especially with its mix of lines. The judge’s admired the rainbow of colors – plus the use of negative space – from Nixon Tapscott, 3. And 2-year-old Ryker Fox’s white star design looked like it could find itself on store shelves. All three are from Spokane.

In the 5-8 age group, the judges loved how 5-year-old Roman Renggli used his hands – and mixed media. The word nerds in the group (in other words, all of the judges) enjoyed 8-year-old Clover Elkins’ acrostic design, as well circles in the background that gave the design a hand-knit look. And 7-year-old Addilyn McConnell’s skater was absolutely adorable – it looked like she could be in a snow globe. Roman is from Spokane Valley. Clover and Addilyn are from Spokane.

In the 9-12 age group, Charlotte Hanni used construction paper and metallic marker to create a charming reindeer. Charlotte is 9 and lives in Cheney.

Ingalill Larson and Believe Elkins both highlighted Riverfront Park in their mitten designs. Ingalill’s pencil drawing features Santa and his reindeer flying over the Monroe Street Bridge and the Clocktower; Believe’s multimedia work has the Clocktower, a Christmas tree and a call out for snow. Both children are 10 and live in Spokane.

The winners will receive gift certificates to Mobius Discovery Center. All of the mittens will be on display at Mobius, 331 N. Post St.

Thanks to everyone who submitted a mitten. Happy holidays to all!