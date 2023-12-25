Who joined Taylor Swift in her Chiefs suite for Christmas? And who missed out?

By Joseph Hernandez Kansas City Star

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – It wouldn’t be a Chiefs game without Taylor Swift in attendance.

The superstar singer came to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Christmas to show support for her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, as they played the Las Vegas Raiders.

But who else was there with her?

She arrived to the stadium with Santa Claus and her mom, Andrea, on a golf cart.

Fox 4 sports anchor Rob Collins shared a video on X (formerly Twitter) of Swift and Santa.

Who was dressed up as Santa? Swift’s brother, Austin.

Swift’s dad, Scott, was also in the suite, as was Iowa college basketball star and future WNBA No. 1 draft choice Caitlin Clark.

A Kelce was in the suite with the Swift family. Travis’ father, Ed, stood next to the pop star, he in a red 87 jersey, and she in a red Santa hat with her boyfriend’s jersey number on the white trim.

Swift’s frequent game buddy, Brittany Mahomes, wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, was in the suite.

But another celebrity fan often seen with Swift at games, Kelce matriarch Donna, was missing. The Kelce parents often have to choose which son to watch when their teams play the same day. She showed up in Philadelphia that afternoon to watch Jason Kelce’s Eagles play against the New York Giants.