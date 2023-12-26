Christmas is over. What do you do with the tree? Spokane provides free curbside disposal in early January

Christmas cleanup has started, and those living in Spokane city limits can leave their Christmas tree on their curb and have it picked up at no charge starting Jan. 2.

To be eligible for the service all decorations must be removed, the tree must be 6 feet or less in height and its trunk must be smaller than 3 inches in diameter, according to a city news release. Branches that have broken off from the tree can be bundled next to the tree but must also not exceed 6 feet. If a tree or branch is larger than 6 feet, the owner can cut it in half before disposal. The city will not accept artificial trees or those that are flocked, meaning they are covered in a dusting of artificial snow.

If the tree follows these requirements, it can be picked up from the curb as part of normal trash pickup from Jan. 2 until Jan. 12.

Collected trees will be chipped and composed by the city.

Undecorated and unflocked trees from Spokane County residents can also be dropped off for disposal at several locations.

Waste-to-Energy Plant, 2900 S. Geiger Blvd. Open 7: 30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

Spokane Valley Transfer Station, 3941 N. Sullivan Road. Open 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays and 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekends.

North County Transfer Station, 22123 Elk-Chattaroy Road. Open 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays and 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekends.

Because of the New Year’s Day holiday next Monday, garbage pickup will take place a day later on Jan. 1 and the Waste to Energy facility and transfer stations will be closed that day.

Waste Management, which serves Spokane County and many parts of Spokane County, also is providing curbside pickup for Christmas trees to those they service in Spokane County. To be picked up the tree must be undecorated, unflocked and cut into 4 -foot sections.

The tree must be placed inside the resident’s curbside compost cart and placed on the curb no later than 6 a.m. of their scheduled collection day next week. Waste Management customers may incur a one-time charge for Christmas tree pickup, depending upon the individual’s service agreement.

Other Christmas-related waste may need to be disposed of or recycled too. According to the City of Spokane, many kinds of holiday refuse should not be recycled. You should avoid recycling the following:

Bows and ribbons.

Gift bags with handles or glitter.

Tissue paper.

Single-use plastic, paper or foam dishes, utensils and cups.

String lights.

Padded envelopes and plastic mailers.

All nonpaper packaging such as Styrofoam or bubble wrap.

Items that can be recycled include cardboard shipping boxes, wrapping paper and their cardboard cores, nonshiny paper bags with handles removed, and greeting cards that do not have glitter. Cardboard boxes must be flattened before they are recycled.