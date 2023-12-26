‘He was a rock star’: Spokane Valley boy, 8, hailed as a hero for calmly taking action when his mom had a seizure

Leonel Bermudez, 8, is photographed through the windshield of Engine 9 as he tries on Spokane Valley Fire Station 9 Captain Josh Loftin’s helmet after Bermudez received a Lifesaving award on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023, in Spokane Valley, Wash. Bermudez recieved the award for saving his mother’s life after she had a seizure and Bermudez called 911 and Captain Loftin and his crew responded. (Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review)

By Nina Culver For The Spokesman-Review

When Munica Bermudez taught her young son to call 911 in case of an emergency, she had no idea he would one day use that skill to save her life.

Bermudez began having seizures two years ago, and that’s when she taught her son Leonel, now 8, how to dial 911. On July 5, she was at home with Leonel and his baby sister when she had a seizure. Her husband and oldest son were not home, so it was up to Leonel. As she lay unconscious on the floor, Leonel got the phone and called 911 for help.

Spokane Valley Fire Department Capt. Josh Loftin was part of the crew that responded to Leonel’s call.

The door was locked, so he knocked and soon noticed a head peeking out the front curtains, then the young boy unlocked the door and led Loftin and his fellow firefighters to his mother. As they worked to help her, his sister, now 11 months old, began to cry.

“He ran over, picked her up and got her a toy,” Loftin said. “He was a rock star.”

Loftin said he was impressed by how well the boy was able to answer questions about his mother and what was going on. When he called 911, he was able to give his address and describe what was happening.

“He knew a ton,” Loftin said. “It was very impressive.”

Loftin was so impressed that he nominated Leonel for a lifesaving award, which was given to him at a recent Valley Fire commissioners meeting.

“His actions that day did make a huge difference in saving his mother’s life,” he said.

Leonel said that even though he was scared, he dialed 911 like his mother taught him. He said he was checking the windows so he could open the door to let the firefighters in. He was excited to receive his award, a shiny plaque to hang on his wall, during the recent meeting.

“I feel great,” the boy said. “I feel happy because I helped my mom.”

Bermudez said she has no memory of having a seizure and simply woke up in the hospital.

“I was in the kitchen with my son,” she said. “I do not remember anything. They told me what happened.”

She said that even though she taught her son to call 911 if she has a seizure, she never expected him to have to make that call. She said she’s not sure if she would still be alive if he hadn’t.

“He was really brave,” she said. “I told him he’s my hero. I’m really proud of him.”

Bermudez said she’s also grateful to Valley Fire and the crew that responded to her home that day. She said she feels confident that she will get the help she needs if she has a seizure around her son again.

“He’s pretty young, but I know I have support,” she said.

On Wednesday, Bermudez and her family visited Loftin at Station 9 in south Spokane Valley, where Leonel received a tour of the station and got to closely examine a fire engine. Loftin helped him sit up front, put on the headset firefighters wear while in the engine and try out a thermal imaging camera.