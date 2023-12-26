Horoscopes 12/26

By Georgia Nicols King Features Syndicate

Moon Alert:Avoid shopping or important decisions before 10:30 a.m. EST today (7:30 a.m. PST). After that, the Moon moves from Gemini into Cancer.

Happy Birthday for Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023: You are a spontaneous, loving person who is a dependable partner. You are courageous and not afraid to push your ideas forward. You’re very energetic. This has been a year of finalizing and wrapping up things for you. In 2024, you begin a fresh, new cycle! Get ready!

ARIES (March 21-April 19)  Tread carefully today. Tension with parents and family members might arise due to today’s Full Moon, which is taking place in the very part of your chart that deals with home and family. Oy vey. Fortunately, the Moon is also dancing with Jupiter, which is a feel-good influence. Tonight: Confusion.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)  Be patient with others today. Don’t take the bait. Because of the Full Moon energy today, it’s easy to have silly squabbles that are unnecessary. Actually, with the Moon dancing with lucky Jupiter in your sign, you’re happy to be with loved ones. You want to be helpful. Tonight: Check your finances.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)  Financial quarrels or disputes about the ownership of something (or something you own) might mar your enjoyment of this day. Of course, today is a Full Moon, which is impacting both of your Money Houses. Something from behind the scenes will soften things. Tonight: Listen.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)  The Moon is your ruler, and today the second Full Moon in your sign this year is taking place. You will feel this! This is why you might have difficulties with partners and close friends. Instead, enjoy groups and other friends who are happy to see you. Keep things light. Tonight: Check details.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)  This is a tricky day because the Full Moon today is hiding in your chart. This is why you might feel restless. Fortunately, the Moon is also dancing beautifully with Jupiter at the top of your chart, which means whatever happens, you look mahvelous, dahling. (You are loved.) Tonight: Disappointment?

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)  Relations with friends and groups might be a bit testy today because of the Full Moon energy. Likewise, you might be short-tempered with your kids. Lighten up and “go along to get along” so that everyone can have a pleasant day, including you. Tonight: Be clear.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)  The Full Moon today takes place at the top of your chart. This will encourage friction with authority figures – parents, bosses, VIPs and the police. Be courteous. Be cooperative. You don’t have to “win.” Do everyone a favor and do what you can to keep the peace. Tonight: Daydreams.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)  Slow down and take it easy, because this is an accident-prone day for you! Think before you speak or act. On the upside, potential travel plans sound thrilling and exciting. Ways to expand your world are almost at your fingertips. Lucky you. Tonight: Check your finances.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)  Financial matters might come to a head today because of the Full Moon. (Disputes about a loan, who owns what, or who is responsible for what.) Take the high road. Resolve these issues with respect and courtesy. Meanwhile, relations with co-workers and groups are excellent. Tonight: Wishful thinking.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)  The Full Moon is opposite your sign today, which will create tension with spouses, partners and dear friends. Don’t lose your cool. After all, these are the people you love. Sports, fun outings and playful times with kids will diffuse things. Tonight: Solitude.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)  Be patient with co-workers today. Take it easy and relax if you can, because today’s Full Moon not only can create tension with others, it might also aggravate your health. Or, possibly, issues related to a pet will come to a head. (The barking has to stop.) Tonight: Clarification.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)  Parents must be patient with their kids today. Likewise, romantic partners must be patient with each other. The Full Moon energy can stir up trouble. Your best option is to socialize. Get out and have fun! See a sporting event, a movie or entertainment. Tonight: Pay attention.

