Idaho officials tout education grants program successes

The Times-News (Twin Falls, Idaho)

TWIN FALLS, Idaho – A program to help low-income families cover expenses such as computers and software, instructional materials, and tutoring has been a success, officials say, and another round of applications is open.

Idaho Gov. Brad Little and Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield reflected on the success of the Empowering Parents grant program last week, noting the microgrants to support educational needs outside the classroom have served more than 49,000 students and 25,000 families in Idaho, with another round of funds open for application.

Public, private and home-school families are eligible to apply.

In addition, Little announced that an independent audit on the program concluded 99.9% of total funds were administered properly.

“Empowering Parents has been a resounding success, helping students with their learning needs outside the classroom,” Little said.

Critchfield said the Parent Advisory Council, which she chaired, has held meetings statewide to gather input from parents and provided recommendations on ways to strengthen the Empowering Parents grant program.

“Input from parents is essential, and the Parent Advisory Council was one more way we can tap into parents to help shape Idaho education,” Superintendent Critchfield said. “The council was productive this year as we traveled the state to hear directly from parents on how we can take advantage of all that Empowering Parents offers our state.”

Empowering Parents grew out of the pandemic. State officials realized the need to apply a portion of relief funds to help families address the learning gaps their children experienced from disruptions in education during the pandemic, Little said. The grants have been used to purchase things like tutoring, computers and other technological devices to help with educational needs outside the classroom.

After the program successfully served more than 49,000 Idaho students and 25,000 families the first round, and the Legislature approved its continuation earlier this year.

Idaho is in the second year of deploying Empowering Parents grants to Idaho families. Applications are open and parents can go to EmpoweringParents.Idaho.Gov to apply.

More than 22,000 student applications have been received for the second year of implementation, State Board of Education Executive Director Matt Freeman said.