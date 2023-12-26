Kanye West apologizes in Hebrew for his many antisemitic outbursts

By Jami Ganz New York Daily News

Kanye West claims he’s sorry for the slew of antisemitic screeds he has broadcasted over the past several years — this time, apologizing in Hebrew.

The Grammy winner, 46, addressed the message “to the Jewish community,” saying he’s “sincerely” sorry “for any unintended outburst caused by (his) words or actions.”

“It was not my intention to hurt or demean, and I deeply regret any pain I may have caused,” West, who has previously spoken of his admiration for Adolf Hitler, wrote in an Instagram post, according to a translation.

“I am committed to starting with myself and learning from this experience to ensure greater sensitivity and understanding more in the future,” he continued. “Your forgiveness is important to me, and I am committed to making amends and promoting unity.”

The embattled “Donda” rapper expressed his regret amid a global rise in antisemitism as the Israel-Hamas war wages on, and nearly a month after Jewish advocacy groups slammed one of his latest songs, “Vultures,” as boasting antisemitic rhetoric.

West — whose rants repeatedly made headlines last year and date back several years — said there was nothing wrong about his song calling a Jewish woman a derogatory name. Both the Anti-Defamation League and the American Jewish Committee have disagreed.

“At a time of rising antisemitism worldwide, it’s disgusting to see Kanye once again use his platform to spew Jew hatred,” a representative for the ADL told TMZ at the time.

Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7, killing an estimated 1,200 people, the majority of whom were civilians. Nearly 240 hostages — including women, children and the elderly — were also taken by the terrorist organization, which governs Gaza. The region’s health ministry has said that over 20,000 Palestinians, including thousands of children, have been killed in Israel’s resulting military offensive.

News also broke in October that Adidas — which terminated its $100 million partnership with West in the wake of one of his antisemitic outbursts last year — disregarded the musician’s antisemitic behavior for the better part of a decade.