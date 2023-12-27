Christmas morning fire destroys Whatcom home; family escapes before responders arrive

By Jack Belcher Bellingham Herald

A Whatcom County family’s house was completely lost in a fire on Christmas Day.

No one in the fire was injured, although three children were taken to the hospital as a precaution, according to North Whatcom Fire and Rescue Chief Jason Van der Veen.

The call came in around 4:30 a.m. Dec. 25, and crews from Lynden, Bellingham, North Whatcom and Fire District 7 responded to the fire in the 6500 block of Guide Meridian Road north of Bellingham.

The family had escaped the fire before crews arrived. The fire was cleared at 8 a.m., with extensive fire damage to the front porch and the front room kitchen. There was water and smoke damage throughout the house.

Investigators had yet to determine a cause of the fire as of Wednesday afternoon.

The American Red Cross has been in contact with the family.