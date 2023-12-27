Eastern Washington opens Big Sky play after daunting nonconference schedule

By Dan Thompson The Spokesman-Review

Through the first seven weeks of the men’s basketball season, Portland State has established itself as the leader of the Big Sky and the king of buzzer-beating shots.

Three of the Vikings’ conference-best nine wins this year have come on a shot right after or just before the buzzer, including victories over California Baptist, Portland and Fresno State.

But as the Vikings (9-3) were playing a slate of teams that added up to the 328th-highest strength of schedule in Division I, the Eastern Washington Eagles (4-7) played one that ranked eighth nationally.

On Thursday, the two open Big Sky play against each other at 6 p.m. at Reese Court in Cheney.

The Vikings finished 6-11 in Big Sky play last year, and the regular-season champion Eagles won both matchups, by 12 and 10 points. But on film, EWU head coach David Riley sees an improved team.

“They’re a very tough, physical team that has a lot of continuity (from last year),” Riley said Tuesday. “Defensively, they’re tougher. They’re scrappier. Same with their rebounding. They’re more physical inside, and they’re a lot less one-dimensional.”

Portland State’s highest scorer this season is KJ Allen, a senior transfer from Texas Tech who averages 10.6 points per game and also leads the Vikings in rebounding (6.1 per game). Allen played against the Eagles last season, scoring seven points in 19 minutes off the bench for Texas Tech.

“His versatility and physicality on the front line has been huge for (the Vikings),” Riley said of Allen.

Last season, the Vikings had the worst rebounding margin in the Big Sky (-4.5), but through 12 games this year they are averaging 1.3 per game more than their opponents. But their shooting percentage is down to 42.1% this year from 44.8% last season.

Still, with such different schedules it’s not an easy comparison between any Big Sky teams. The Eagles and Vikings played three common opponents and had the same results over each: wins over Cal Poly and Air Force, losses to Washington State.

For his team’s part, Riley said he’s seen steady improvement and particularly has been impressed with their defensive consistency.

“We have a really talented defensive group this year, and we’re starting to be more connected on that side,” Riley said. “We have a chance to be really, really special (on defense).”

While the Eagles have relied primarily on eight players, Riley said he expects the team will soon welcome back junior transfer Nic McClain. The guard has played just one game this season.

Riley did not have a firm timetable for the return of junior guard Andre Mulibea and freshman guard Mason Williams, who have both missed time due to injuries. Mulibea averaged 19 minutes and 3.3 points in the four games he’s played this year, while Williams has averaged 10 minutes and 4.4 points in his eight games.

On Saturday, Eastern will host Sacramento State at 2 p.m. before finishing up nonconference play at South Dakota on Wednesday and at home against North Dakota State on Jan. 6.