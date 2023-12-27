Many reported dead in strike in southern Gaza Strip

By Sara Lemel dpa

GAZA, TEL AVIV — A suspected Israeli strike on a building near a hospital in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip on Wednesday is reported to have left many dead, with the Jewish state also hitting targets in Lebanon and the West Bank.

A spokesman for the Hamas-controlled health authority spoke of 20 dead and dozens injured in Khan Younis.

The Palestinian Red Crescent ambulance service wrote on X: “Dozens of martyrs and wounded in the bombing of a residential building in front of al-Amal Hospital.”

The information could not initially be independently verified. An Israeli army spokesperson said that the reports were being investigated.

The health authority of Islamist group Hamas said the deaths meant 195 people had been killed in Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip within the last 24 hours. A spokesperson for Hamas, which is classified as a terrorist group by the EU and the US, said 16 families were affected, with a further 325 people injured.

Since the beginning of the war, 21,110 people have been killed in Gaza, the spokesperson said.

The Gaza war was triggered by the worst massacre in Israel’s history on October 7, when over 1,200 people in Israel were killed by Hamas terrorists and other groups. Over 200 hostages were also taken, a large number of whom have since been released.

The attack prompting Israel to bombard the coastal strip and launch an extensive ground operation.

On the other side of Israel from Gaza, six Palestinians in the West Bank were killed in an Israeli missile strike, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

A drone shot at a house in the refugee camp in Tulkarm, Palestinian reports added. A seventh Palestinian was in a life-threatening condition with head injuries.

The Israeli army had earlier raided the camp.

The Israeli operation in the West Bank has escalated fears in the international community that the war will spread from the Hamas militant-controlled Gaza Strip to the other Palestinian territory and also into Lebanon.

Incidents with Israelis in the West Bank have led to 298 Palestinians being killed since October 7, the Health Ministry said. Overall in 2023, 494 Palestinians in the West Bank have been killed or have died during violent incidents, including while carrying out attacks.

An Israeli airstrike on southern Lebanon on Wednesday also killed three people, Lebanese state media reported.

The strike came after a series of attacks by the pro-Iranian Lebanese militia Hezbollah on Israeli posts close to the border on Tuesday.

Hezbollah said in a statement that one of its fighters was killed in the Israeli air raid, which targeted the town of Bint Jebil.

Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas has called the ongoing Israeli onslaught in the Gaza Strip “more than a war of annihilation” and blamed the United States for the fact that it was allowed to continue.

“Our people have not seen [before] such a war even in the 1948 Nakba,” Abbas said, using an Arabic term referring to Palestinians’ mass displacement during the 1948 Arab-Israeli war.

“Those who go to Gaza cannot recognize it now,” the head of the Palestinian Authority (PA) told Egyptian TV late on Tuesday.

“Unfortunately, whenever the world, the [UN] Security Council and the General Assembly try to stop this war, the US uses the veto and refuses to stop fighting,” he said.

“If the US wanted, it could make a gesture to Israel and Israel would stop it. We say to the Americans what is going on is happening with your support.”

According to Abbas, the Gaza Strip, an impoverished enclave of around 2.3 million people, needs tens of billions of dollars to be rebuilt. “Gaza is living a very big Nakba,” he said.

The PA ruled the strip until Islamist Hamas seized control of the territory in 2007 in what Abbas called a “coup.”

In rare good news, telecommunications services in the Gaza Strip were partially restored after they failed again on Tuesday due to the war.

“We would like to announce the gradual restoration of telecom services in the central and southern areas of Gaza Strip after a blackout caused by the ongoing aggression,” the West Bank-based Palestinian telecoms company Paltel wrote on X.