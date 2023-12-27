Mother who fell from third-story apartment with two kids on Christmas has died

A woman who fell with her two young children from a third-floor apartment on Christmas has died of her injuries, according to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office noted that information regarding the woman’s identity, as well as her cause and manner of death, will be released by the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office.

On Monday, law enforcement officials reported the incident appeared to be a mental health crisis and that all three sustained serious injuries that weren’t life-threatening and were transported to the hospital. The children are 10 months and 2 years old.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to the apartment complex at 13110 N. Addison St. in northern Spokane County at approximately 6:35 p.m. Monday. Initial information shows the woman has a history of ongoing mental health crises and lived in the third-floor apartment with her two children, according to a Monday news release.

Detectives do not know if the fall was accidental or intentional, the sheriff’s office said on Monday.