‘I just wanted to play’: Whitworth’s Jojo Anderson making each game count after return from second major injury

By Ethan Myers The Spokesman-Review

Coming back from his second major injury in three years, Whitworth junior guard Jojo Anderson sought to keep his expectations low coming into this season.

His primary focus, he said, was on health and longevity rather than specific aspects of his game.

“I really just wanted to make it through a season,” Anderson said. “When you get hurt that much, you kind of have that sense that people need you to be on the court for leadership purposes and stuff. I just wanted to play.”

But with the Pirates down three graduating seniors from last year’s starting unit, along with more than 36 points per game and some crucial leadership, Anderson was thrust into a big role on opening night as the team’s starting point guard.

Anderson, a Mt. Spokane High graduate, has taken on the challenge with open arms. He is second on the team in scoring, averaging more than 15 points per game to go with a few assists and rebounds.

He opened the season with two strong performances, but Anderson’s scoring ability shined the brightest in the team’s 95-83 win over Northwest in the Whitworth Fieldhouse in November, where he scored 33 points on 18 shots, while also grabbing nine rebounds and dishing out five assists.

“Jojo has really great athleticism and is super quick at getting to the bucket,” Whitworth head coach Damion Jablonski said. “So he’s really good in transition and has a great pull-up game.”

Anderson’s successful career at Mt. Spokane, which included three Greater Spokane League titles, hit a snag his senior year when he tore the labrum in his left shoulder. The injury not only derailed what he thought would be a breakout season, but also limited his options at the collegiate level.

Yet he was still thrilled to stay in Spokane and become a Pirate, citing a comfort level with the coaching staff among other reasons.

“It was just super close to home, and my brother was having a child at the time so I really wanted to be closer to family,” he said. “And it was just nice, I’ve always been by Whitworth.

“They win a lot. I like to win, too.”

Despite not expecting to get much playing time his freshmen year, injuries led Anderson to take on the backup point guard role, where he played in 27 games off the bench and averaged around six points per game.

In the offseason before his sophomore year, Anderson felt like he was ready to make another leap. He had the opportunity to play and work out with a number of talented players from the local basketball community, where he built his confidence and developed an all-around game. He also credits mentorship he received from former Gonzaga basketball players John Stockton and Dan Dickau.

But a second torn labrum in the same shoulder shut down Anderson for another year, again ending his hopes for a breakout season.

Anderson said he still deals with effects from the two surgeries on his shoulder.

“It has definitely altered the way I play,” he said. “… My left hand is pretty underdeveloped at the moment just because the strength is not all there. It’s changed me into more of a jump shooter, and I have to play with my head a bit more.

“So more change of pace and less physicality.”

Despite the rough run of injuries, Jablonski called Anderson’s future “super bright.”

“I just think he has a ton more confidence and understanding of the college game,” Jablonski said . “He’s gotten a lot bigger and stronger, even with the injury.

“I just think he’s grown a ton and continues to grow because he was off playing for quite a while, so now he’s getting back into it.”

After a 5-1 start, the Pirates have lost four straight games as the team continues to develop its identity. Whitworth’s challenging nonconference schedule comes to a close on Friday when the Pirates host Elmhurst (Illinois), which is ranked 15th in the d3hoops.com Top 25.

While the team has some kinks to work out, Anderson is also planning improvements of his own.

“First and foremost, I want to be a better leader for my teammates,” he said. “Sometimes I think I let my personal stuff, in terms of maybe me not having the best game or a shot not going in, it can affect me too much. I definitely want to be a more consistent scorer for my teammates. I think that being more consistent will help us win.”

“Then I have to get my 3-point percentage up – oh, man … But I believe in myself and that shots will start falling, and it’s nothing to worry about too much.”