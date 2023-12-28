Prep roundup: Nate Christy leads Gonzaga Prep boys in tourney win; Keana Gosney paces Central Valley girls

From staff reports

Roundup of Thursday’s high school basketball action from the Greater Spokane League and Northeast A. All games are nonleague.

Boys basketball

Gonzaga Prep 71, Capital Christian (Calif.) 51: Nate Christy led four in double figures with 18 points and the Bullpups (6-2) beat the Cougars (5-5) at the Visit Mesa Basketball Challenge at Mountain View HS in Mesa, Arizona. Henry Sandberg added 17 points with eight rebounds and five assists for G-Prep.

Perry (Ariz.) 72, Mt. Spokane 61: Danrea Harrison scored 23 points and the Pumas (10-3) beat the Wildcats (7-1) at the Les Schwab Invitational at Liberty High School in Hillsboro, Oregon. Ryan Lafferty led Mt. Spokane with 25 points.

Whitney (Calif.) 54, University 46: Keane Frank scored 15 points, Mason Marsh added 14 and the Wildcats (10-6) beat the Titans (3-5) at the Surf n Slam Hoops Classic at Helix HS in San Diego. AJ Wolfe led U-Hi with 17 points.

Mead 65, Coeur d’ Alene 60: Karson Maze scored 21 points, Brady Thornton added 13 and the Panthers (6-3) topped the Vikings (9-2) at the Central Valley Holiday Tournament. Kai Wheeler had 15 and Gunner Larson added 13 for CdA.

North Central 78, Southridge 64: Elijah Williams scored 28 points and the Wolfpack (7-1) beat the visiting Suns (3-5) in a nonleague game.

West Valley 68, Colville 21: Parker Munns scored 17 points, Nikita Oberemok added 15 and the Eagles (9-0) defeated the Crimson Hawks (0-8) at the Eagle Holiday Tournament.

East Valley 59, Newport 46: Nehemiah Harry scored 22 points and hit four 3-pointers and the Knights (2-7) topped the Grizzlies (0-8) at the Eagle Holiday tourney. Austin Owen led Newport with 23 points.

Bonners Ferry 70, Pullman 64: Asher Williams scored 31 points and the Badgers (7-3) beat the Greyhounds (4-4) at the Eagle Holiday tourney. Austin Hunt scored 19 points and Champ Powaukee had 18 for Pullman.

Rogers 50, St. George’s 48: Brady Krebs scored 15 points, Aaron Kinsey added 14 and the Pirates (6-1) beat the Dragons (8-3) at the Eagle Holiday tourney. Elden Pierce scored 19 points and Shawn Jones scored 15 for the Dragons.

Tri-Cities Prep 83, Medical Lake 50: Blake McClure scored 24 points and the Jaguars (10-0) beat the Cardinals (2-6) at the Eagle Holiday tourney. Mavrick Rasmussen led Medical Lake with 11 points.

Wapato 54, Lakeside 37: Julian Hamilton scored 16 points and the Wolves (6-1) beat the Eagles (1-7) at the SunDome Shootout at the Yakima Valley SunDome.

Riverside 70, Northport 40: Jake Gaffaney scored 15 points, Jake Graham added 13 and the Rams (6-3) topped the Mustangs (4-6) at the Eagle Holiday tourney. Pete Beardslee led Northport with 18 points.

Freeman 65, Shadle Park 45: Micah Hodges scored 21 points and hit six 3-pointers to lead four in double figures and the host Scotties (8-2) beat the Highlanders (6-4) at the Greg Larson Memorial Tournament at Freeman HS. Jacob Boston led Shadle Park with 18.

Omak 69, Deer Park 32: Xavier Devereaux and Saige Boyd scored 12 points apiece and the Pioneers (8-2) beat the Stags (4-5) in a nonleague game. Davin Kemano scored 11 points for the Stags.

La Salle 67, Northwest Christian 65: Jaxton Caffrey scored 35 points and the Lightning (5-3) beat the Crusaders (5-4) at the Eagle Holiday Tourney at West Valley High School. Asher West led NWC with 23.

Reardan 73, Soap Lake 68: Maveric Sobotta scored 31 points and the Screaming Eagles (4-5) beat the Eagles (6-4) in the Reardan Lions Club Christmas Tournament. Trey Landdeck made seven three-point shots and scored 31 points for Soap Lake.

Wellpinit 73, Manson 63: Andrew Moyer scored 25 points and Wellpinit (6-1) beat the Trojans (5-2) in the Reardan Lions Club Christmas Tournament. Vince Strecker made six three-point shots and scored 35 points for Manson.

Girls basketball

Nooksack Valley 47, Mead 30: Devin Coppinger scored 14 points and the Pioneers (10-0) beat the Panthers (6-1) at the Top of the Peak tournament at Glacier Peak HS. Teryn Gardner led Mead with 17 points.

Central Valley 54, Moses Lake 45: Keana Gosney scored 18 points and the Bears (5-3) beat the Mavericks (4-7) at the Moses Lake Mixer. Eden Sander and Aspen Henry added 10 points apiece for CV.

Issaquah 51, Mt. Spokane 40: Riley Baumann scored 14 points, 12 in the second half, and the Eagles (6-3) beat the Wildcats (2-6) at the Moses Lake Mixer at Moses Lake HS. Sloane Gardner led Mt. Spokane with 23 points and seven 3-pointers.

Colfax 72, University 63: Brynn McGaughy scored 43 points and the Bulldogs (6-4) beat the Titans (5-3) at the Eagle Holiday Tournament. Brenna Gilchrist added 16 for Colfax. McKenzie Handran scored 19 points and Julianna Jeross added 14 for U-Hi.

Colville 55, Rogers 34: Olivia Ortner scored 16 points, Brook-Lynn Martin added 14 and the Crimson Hawks (7-2) beat the Pirates (1-6) at the Eagle Holiday tourney. Emily Peabody led Rogers with 22 points.

Northwest Christian 58, Shadle Park 41: Macey Shamblin scored 21 points, Georgia Crockett added 16 and the Crusaders (8-2) beat the Highlanders (0-8) at the Eagle tourney. Mackenzie Fager led Shadle with 16 points.

Clarkston 60, Richland 47: Alahondra Perez scored 11 points and the Bantams (7-0) beat the Bombers (4-2) at the Avista Holiday Tournament at Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston.

Bonners Ferry 55, Newport 15: Taren Bateman scored 19 points and the Badgers (7-3) beat the Grizzlies (1-5). Koyes Reedy led Newport with eight points.

Liberty 40, Medical Lake 36: Grace Grumbly scored 12 points, Kendall Denny added 10 and the Lancers (5-1) beat the Cardinals (8-1) at the Eagle tourney. Charde Luat scored 21 points for Medical Lake.

Riverside 34, Northport 28: Kaylee Winterroth scored nine points and the Rams (3-7) topped the Mustangs (3-8) at the Eagle tournament. Kate Beardslee led Northport with 12 points.

Freeman 63, Kellogg 45: Natalie Semprimoznik scored 29 points and hit five 3-pointers and the Scotties (5-5) beat the Wildcats (6-5) in the Greg Larson tourney. Macy Jerome led Kellogg with 16 points.

Deer Park 78, Omak 8: Ashlan Bryant led five in double figures with 16 points and the Stags (10-0) beat the Pioneers (3-6) in a nonleague game.

Lakeside 59, Lake Roosevelt 57: Ayanna Tobeck scored 19 points and the Eagles (8-0) beat the Raiders (4-3) in the Lion’s Club Christmas Tournament. Shyanne Marchand scored 17 points for Lake Roosevelt.

Timberlake 54, Toppenish 48: Diana Nelson scored 14 points, Payton Young added 12 more and the Tigers (9-3) beat the Wildcats (4-3) in a nonleague game at the Eagle Holiday Classic. Audrey Herrera scored 10 points for the Wildcats.

Reardan 55, Wellpinit 36: Tenice Waters scored 16 points and Mackenzie Bjornsberg added 13 and the Screaming Eagles (5-4) beat Wellpinit (4-6) at the Reardan Lions Club Christmas Tournament. Danea Norman scored 16 points for Wellpinit.

Davenport 66, Tri-Cities Prep 37: Clare Lathrop scored 21 points and Jensyn Jacobsen added 15 and Glenna Soliday scored 14 and the Gorillas (6-3) beat the Jaguars (7-3) at the Eagle Holiday Classic. Presley Smith scored 19 points for Tri-Cities Prep.