Prep roundup: Nate Christy leads Gonzaga Prep past Boulder Creek; Teryn Gardner scores 19 for Mead

From staff reports

Roundup of Friday’s high school basketball action from the Greater Spokane League and Northeast A. All games are nonleague.

Boys basketball

Gonzaga Prep 85, Boulder Creek (Ariz.) 76: Nate Christy scored 20 points, Dylynn Groves added 18 and Henry Sandberg had 17 and the Bullpups (7-2) beat the Jaguars (10-6) at the Visit Mesa Basketball Challenge at Mountain View HS in Mesa, Arizona. Andrew Bhesania and Landon Brewer scored 21 points apiece for Boulder Creek.

Southridge (Ore.) 80, Mt. Spokane 62: Dante Scott scored 17 points, Kennan Reckamp added 15 and Carter Fortune had 14 and the Skyhawks (9-1) beat the Wildcats (7-2) at the Les Schwab Invitational in Hillsboro, Oregon. Bode Gardner led Mt. Spokane with 23 points and Ryan Lafferty added 17.

Southridge 65, Cheney 61: The Suns (4-5) beat the visiting Nighthawks (5-5). Evan Stinson led Cheney with 23 points.

West Valley 68, Northwest Christian 58: Ben Fried scored 24 points, Parker Munns added 17 and the Eagles (10-0) beat the Crusaders (5-5) at the Eagle Holiday Classic at West Valley HS. Asher West led Northwest Christian with 21 points.

East Valley 51, Medical Lake 49: Nemiah Harry scored 18 points and the Knights (3-7) beat the Cardinals (2-7) at the Eagle Holiday Classic. Mavrick Rasmussen led Medical Lake with 24 points. East Valley outscored Medical Lake 28-7 in the third quarter, erasing a 12-point halftime deficit.

Pullman 84, Timberlake 71: Daniel Kwon and Austin Hunt scored 18 points apiece, Champ Powaukee added 17 and the Greyhounds (5-4) beat the Tigers (4-8) at the Eagle Holiday Classic. Jacob Yetter led Timberlake with 30 points and Tyler Engelson added 22.

Colfax 49, Rogers 42: Adrick Jenkin scored 16 points and the Bulldogs (10-0) beat the Pirates (6-2) at the Eagle Holiday Classic. Treshon Green led Rogers with 12 points.

Kettle Falls 73, Newport 41: Zane Edwards scored 30 points and the Bulldogs (9-2) beat the Grizzlies (0-9) at the Eagle Holiday Classic.

Liberty 76, Colville 40: Lincoln Foland scored 23 points, leading four in double figures, and the Lancers (3-4) beat the Crimson Hawks (0-9) at the Eagle Holiday Classic. Jet Bateman and Brock Benson scored 10 points apiece for Colville.

Toppenish 39, Lakeside 36: Josh Myers scored 10 points and the Wildcats (2-6) beat the Eagles (1-8) at the SunDome Shootout at the Yakima SunDome. Zeshawn Griffin led Lakeside with 12 points.

Girls basketball

Mead 58, Emerald Ridge 53: Teryn Gardner scored 19 points, Reese Frederick added 14 and the Panthers (7-1) beat the Jaguars (5-4) in the Top of the Peak Tournament third-place game at Glacier Peak HS in Snohomish, Washington.

Central Valley 61, Sunnyside 31: Eden Sander scored 18 points, Gracie Lanphere added 12 and Aspen Henry had 11 and the Bears (6-3) beat the Grizzlies (2-9) at Moses Lake HS.

Moses Lake 45, Mt. Spokane 39: Maddison Bond scored 16 points and the Mavericks (5-7) beat the Wildcats (2-7) at the Moses Lake Mixer. Slone Gardner led Mt. Spokane with 13 points.

Southridge 40, Cheney 33: The Suns (3-5) beat the visiting Blackhawks (3-7). Macey Richards led Cheney with 14 points.

West Valley 48, Ferris 41: Chloe DeHaro scored 29 points and the host Eagles (4-6) beat the Saxons (4-4) at the Eagle Holiday Classic. Kayla Jones led Ferris with 16 points.

Kettle Falls 51, East Valley 36: Ella Johnson scored 32 points and the Bulldogs (5-6) beat the Knights (0-10) at the Eagle Holiday Classic. EV’s Hannah Rasmussen scored nine points.

Rogers 56, Newport 28: Emily Peabody scored 18 points, and Saige Stuart and Angelica Cue-Leon added double figures as the Pirates (2-6) beat the Grizzlies (1-6) at the Eagle Holiday Classic. Sammi Tellessen led Newport with 12 points.

Shadle Park 51, Riverside 39: Makenzie Fager scored 18 points and the Highlanders (1-8) beat the Rams (2-8) at the Eagle Holiday Classic. Kaylee Winterroth led Riverside with 13 points.

Pullman 56, St. George’s 25: Grace Kuhle scored 19 points, River Sykes added 14 and the Greyhounds (1-8) beat the Dragons (0-11) at the Eagle Holiday Classic.

