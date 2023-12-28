Spokane Valley City Council will return to City Hall after 8 months away

By Nina Culver For The Spokesman-Review

The city of Spokane Valley will once again host City Council meetings in City Hall beginning Tuesday.

The council was forced out of the council chambers in April due to failures in the building and has been holding meetings at the CenterPlace Regional Event Center.

The first council meeting back in City Hall will include the swearing in of new councilmembers Jessica Yaeger and Al Merkel, as well as returning councilman Tim Hattenburg. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday, and the swearing-in ceremony will be held a few minutes before the meeting begins. During the meeting, councilmembers will vote on who will be named mayor of Spokane Valley for 2024.

City Hall, located at 10210 E. Sprague Ave., was completed in 2017. Not long after, it was determined that the northeast wall of the building was sinking. The city has filed a lawsuit against Meridian Construction and several other companies in an effort to get them to pay for repairs to the building.

The lawsuit is set for trial in 2024.

Garco Construction was hired to fix the building and had to demolish the part that included the council chamber. That work is nearly complete, enough so that the council meeting room can once again be used.