‘That’s so fetch’: Tim Meadows, reprising role in Mean Girls musical, will appear Friday at Spokane Comedy Club

Tim Meadows will perform Friday and Saturday at the Spokane Comedy Club. (Courtesy)

When: 7:30 p.m. and 10:15 p.m. Friday and 7 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. Saturday

Hollywood loves a good revival. “The Color Purple,” directed by Steven Spielberg, which was released in 1985 and nominated for 11 Academy Awards, was remade and released Christmas Day.

“Mean Girls,” an amusing 2004 film written by Tina Fey about female high school social cliques and bullying, was a commercial smash. “Mean Girls” hit Broadway as a musical in 2018. And the musical version of “Mean Girls” will hit screens Jan. 12.

A few of the original cast members will reprise their roles for the second filmed version of “Mean Girls.” Veteran comic-actor Tim Meadows, who will perform Friday and Saturday at the Spokane Comedy Club, will once again play Mr. Duvall, the principal of North Shore High School.

“I’m so pleased that ‘Mean Girls’ is back,” Meadows said while calling from his Detroit home. “It’s a great story that’s timeless. I loved working on the film.

“I’m just an actor. Tina did a great job with the script, and ‘Mean Girls’ lives on.”

Meadows, 62, worked with Fey for years as cast members on “Saturday Night Live” during the 1990s.

“Tina is incredibly gifted and is just an amazing person,” Meadows said.

Meadows, who was a “Not Ready for Prime Time Player” from 1991-2000, is the epitome of a working actor. Meadows was a recurring character on the hit sitcom “The Goldbergs,” which ended its 10-year run in 2023. Meadows’ character became the principal and a regular on its spinoff, “Schooled,” which had a two-season run and concluded in 2020.

“I guess there’s something about me being the principal,” Meadows said.

But Meadows has portrayed myriad characters during his enviable career, which started in 1985. “Trainwreck,” “The Ladies Man,” Grown Ups 2,” “Chasing Ghosts” and “The Benchwarmers” are some of the films which feature Meadows in a prominent role.

“It’s been a really nice career and it’s continuing,” Meadows said. “I have so much to be thankful for.”

Meadows appreciates his recent run, since he enjoyed working with “The Goldbergs” producer.

“He’s such a talented, driven guy,” Meadows said.

Meadows also looks back fondly on his “SNL” days.

“I had so many laughs in the writers’ office with writers like Harper Steele,” Meadows said. “I had a blast with Chris Farley, Adam Sandler and Will Ferrell. When you did a sketch with Will, anything could happen.”

Unlike many of his peers, Meadows lives a long way from Hollywood.

“I love being here,” Meadows said. “I grew up in this area. I have family here. I go to (Detroit) Pistons games. This is home to me.

“I’m on the road often enough. I’ll be out there soon, but I have to have a place to come to, and this is it.”